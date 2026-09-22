5 Tanks That Are Quicker Than The M1 Abrams

Ever since 1915, tanks have maintained a significant role in ground combat operations around the world. After World War I's era of so-called "landships," tank technology steadily improved into and throughout World War II. By the 1980s and '90s, tank design had advanced by leaps and bounds, thanks to the incorporation of jet turbine engines, depleted uranium armor, and reactive armor. All of these innovations came together to produce one of the most powerful and capable tanks in the world, the long-dominant M1 Abrams.

The Abrams first saw combat during Operation Desert Storm, and since then, the M1 platform has improved steadily with new tech and lessons-learned upgrades brought about by decades of combat. One of the key factors that makes the M1 Abrams so deadly is its incredible speed, thanks in large part to its Honeywell AGT1500 gas turbine engine capable of delivering 1,500 horsepower. This gives the M1 a top speed of 45 mph on smooth, even terrain. While that's fast for a tank, it's not the fastest in the world, or even historically.

Several tanks of various types, including armored reconnaissance vehicles, main battle tanks (MBT), and even a tank destroyer, managed to move across the world's battlefields at a faster pace. That's not to say they could outrun your family's car on the highway, but there's a big difference between moving something that weighs 2 tons and something that weighs as much as 73 tons. Here are five tanks of various sizes and configurations that manage to outpace the M1 Abrams, presented in order from the slowest to the fastest.