Which Country Has The Most Tanks In Its Military?
For over a century, tanks have been a potent and feared weapon. However, the high-tech armored vehicles of modern warfare bear little resemblance to the lumbering, unreliable beasts that were first used in battle during the Battle of the Somme on 15 September 1916. Despite the advancements in anti-tank weapons like guided missiles and more latterly drones, the tank remains a key part of military strategy for many nations.
The actual number of tanks a country has stockpiled depends on several main factors. This includes military doctrine, geopolitical threats, and strategic requirements. Sheer numbers aren't the only consideration either. Some countries have fewer but more advanced tanks, while others rely on the numerical advantage of older less advanced machines. But just what country has the most tanks?
When it comes to sheer numbers, Russia leads the way, with an estimated 14,777 tanks. However, the current war situation makes tank fleet estimation tricky, with some sources quoting staggering losses of 9,859 either lost or captured since the invasion of Ukraine and other sources estimate the number of tanks damaged or destroyed to be 3,689 in 2024 alone. This goes some way to explaining the wide variation in figures. The problem is exacerbated by the State Duma of the Russian Federation's decision in February 2023 to pass a law prohibiting the publication of any statistical information. But Russia isn't the only country with a substantial tank fleet. Let's take a look at some of the runners-up and honorable mentions.
Runners up and honorable mentions
While the precise number of Russian tanks is difficult to pin down, it undoubtedly has the most numbers although the quality of its stored tanks and even current front-line units is questionable. The story is similar when it comes to the second country on the list — North Korea. The country is believed to have a fleet strength of around 5,845 tanks. However, the tank fleet mainly consists of Soviet-era T-34s, domestically produced tanks, and Chinese tanks. Perhaps the most surprising honorable mention is that of Egypt, which comes third on the list with 5,340 tanks. Another estimate listed the country's tank fleet as consisting of 1,200 US M1A1 tanks, 1,700 M60 tanks, and various Soviet-era tanks for a total of at least 4,000. China is next up with a tank fleet of around 5,000. Among the tank types in the China's arsenal are the Type 99A, which is sometimes described as the world's most capable tank, and 2,500 Type 96 tanks.
Fifth on the list with a total of 4,657 is the US. This can be considered a case of quality over quantity, as the entire fleet consists of the M1 Abrams tank, including the M1A2 SEPv3. The latter is another tank that vies for the crown of the most advanced battle tank in the world. With such disparities in fleet sizes and capabilities, the question remains—do more tanks actually mean a stronger army?
Counting tanks: Why fleet sizes vary so much
If it was all about numbers, then Russia's tank fleet would be the most formidable on the planet. But numbers only tell part of the story. A tank fleet's size also reflects strategic priorities, geography, and military doctrine. For instance, Russia has traditionally, held a large tank force due to its geopolitical stance, large land area, historical reliance on mechanized warfare, and large Cold War-era stockpiles. While the condition and usefulness of this stockpile are open to debate, the country is estimated to have reactivated about 1,180 – 1,280 main battle tanks in 2023. If it can continue to reactivate this quantity and produce an estimated 200 new tanks annually, then it's believed to have the capability to sustain its current losses for at least two to three years.
The brute force of sheer numbers is one approach. However, on the other end of the spectrum is the US methodology. Although a tank fleet that numbers 4,657 can hardly be considered trivial it does pale in comparison to the upper estimates of the Russian fleet. However, this discrepancy is more about military doctrine. The US military is more focused on technological superiority than numerical superiority. While the future of the tank as a battlefield weapon has come under scrutiny thanks to heavy losses in Ukraine, military thinking is that many Russian losses are down to poor planning and deployment. So, despite this common misconception about tanks, they are likely to remain a critical military asset for the foreseeable future.