Which Country Has The Most Tanks In Its Military?

For over a century, tanks have been a potent and feared weapon. However, the high-tech armored vehicles of modern warfare bear little resemblance to the lumbering, unreliable beasts that were first used in battle during the Battle of the Somme on 15 September 1916. Despite the advancements in anti-tank weapons like guided missiles and more latterly drones, the tank remains a key part of military strategy for many nations.

The actual number of tanks a country has stockpiled depends on several main factors. This includes military doctrine, geopolitical threats, and strategic requirements. Sheer numbers aren't the only consideration either. Some countries have fewer but more advanced tanks, while others rely on the numerical advantage of older less advanced machines. But just what country has the most tanks?

When it comes to sheer numbers, Russia leads the way, with an estimated 14,777 tanks. However, the current war situation makes tank fleet estimation tricky, with some sources quoting staggering losses of 9,859 either lost or captured since the invasion of Ukraine and other sources estimate the number of tanks damaged or destroyed to be 3,689 in 2024 alone. This goes some way to explaining the wide variation in figures. The problem is exacerbated by the State Duma of the Russian Federation's decision in February 2023 to pass a law prohibiting the publication of any statistical information. But Russia isn't the only country with a substantial tank fleet. Let's take a look at some of the runners-up and honorable mentions.

