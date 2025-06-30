M1 Abrams Top Speed: How Fast Is The Tank?

The M1 Abrams is a formidable weapon of war that has been around for over four decades. In that time, the main battle tank has established itself as an enduring symbol of American military might on land. Since its introduction, the M1 Abrams has consistently proven its mettle in battle, demonstrating brutal efficiency with a combination of devastating firepower and robust armor protection.

However, another key component of the tank's success on the battlefield is its speed and exceptional maneuverability. The M1 Abrams battle tank weighs anywhere from 62 tons to 73 tons, depending on the variant and the add-ons, such as extra armor protection. It is one of the heaviest tanks in service today, and yet it is also one of the fastest military tanks ever built. The M1 Abrams can hit a top speed of 45 mph (72 kph) on level ground, an impressive feat for a tracked vehicle that weighs more than six Type C school buses, which each have capacity for 70 passengers.

The speed is attributed to a punchy powerplant packed within the M1 Abrams' armored frame. Supplied by Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, the AGT1500 is the gas turbine engine that has powered the M1 Abrams tank since inception. As the name implies, the engine is rated at 1,500 shaft horsepower with 2,750 lb-ft of peak torque from just 3,000 rpm. Even better? The M1 Abrams tank can fire its 120mm main gun while on the move, allowing it to fully exploit its mobility on the battlefield. It does not have to stop to engage the enemy, significantly reducing its vulnerability.