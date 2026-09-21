10 Trucks From The '70s That Look Better Than Today's Pickups

If you're of a certain age, the thought has probably crossed your mind: "They just don't make 'em like they used to." While boomer nostalgia is often mocked, it comes from a real place. Sometimes, classic cars are just better.

Take, for instance, cars. Not just cars, but pickup trucks in particular. Today's vehicles across the board are sleek, aerodynamic, and fuel-efficient. They're also kind of homogeneous, lacking in distinct silhouettes. In the 2020s, a car is a car. Some are big, some are small, but they don't have the same character as they did back in the old days. In the modern era, everything has become so streamlined and scientifically engineered for maximum efficiency. Consequently, some charm and character have been lost.

In the realm of Americana, few images are more iconic than the classic American pickup truck, particularly those of the 1970s. They had a distinct dignity, a righteous grit, and an effortless sense of rugged style that today's trucks simply can't match. Let's take a look at ten trucks from the 1970s that make today's pickups look like plastic Tonka toys.