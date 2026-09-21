5 Things You Should Not Use WD-40 Contact Cleaner On

WD-40 Contact Cleaner is our go-to product when our windows get stuck, or we want to remove rust from any surface. We also use it to blast grime off circuit boards, battery terminals, and switches without leaving sticky residue. That effectiveness itself makes it tempting to reach for it anytime anything is a little dirty. However, that is exactly the instinct that ends up damaging things that were never part of the job in the first place.

The catch is that WD-40 Contact Cleaner is a solvent-based aerosol, and solvents are chemically aggressive by design. The same properties of WD-40 help it strip oil and flux residue in seconds but can also eat into certain plastics, dry out rubber, or ruin a screen's coating the moment the nozzle points the wrong way. Even people who have used the spray for years still end up making mistakes with WD-40 because they assume "electronics cleaner" automatically means safe for any electronic in the house.

It doesn't help that WD-40 sells a whole lineup of similar-looking cans, and confusing Contact Cleaner with the Electric Parts Cleaner or the original Multi-Use Product can produce very different results on the exact same surface. What's fine for a circuit board is not always fine for the plastic casing sitting right next to it. For this reason, we have compiled a list of five things you should never use WD-40 Contact Cleaner on.