5 New Ryobi Tools To Keep On Your Radar This Fall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the ways Ryobi manages to distinguish itself from other major tool brands is by its massive, varied catalog, offering all kinds of different tools that share the same battery systems. With a Ryobi 18V battery, for instance, you can power everything from an impact driver and a circular saw to a vacuum and a misting fan. Even with hundreds of different products already available, the company doesn't show any signs of slowing down when it comes to expanding its roster of power tools.

Several new tools are already on their way, with Ryobi noting on its website that they are "coming soon." These products come just in time to deal with falling leaves and winter prep as we transition out of summer. The upcoming tools aren't limited to a single power system or tool category, either. Just as there are several new 40V Ryobi tools worth checking out in 2026, you can find 18V and USB options as well. Unsurprisingly, many of these tools are also available as bundles with the necessary battery and charger. That's good news whether you're just starting a Ryobi collection or refreshing some older, less dependable batteries.

Some of the new products coming out later this year are upgrades of older models. They include multiple types of lawn equipment, suitable for not just maintaining your yard but also planting fall crops, such as root veggies and leafy greens. But there are also new automotive and cleaning tools on their way, as well as more utilitarian devices that can be especially useful come winter. Here are five new Ryobi tools to keep on your radar this fall.