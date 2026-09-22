5 New Ryobi Tools To Keep On Your Radar This Fall
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One of the ways Ryobi manages to distinguish itself from other major tool brands is by its massive, varied catalog, offering all kinds of different tools that share the same battery systems. With a Ryobi 18V battery, for instance, you can power everything from an impact driver and a circular saw to a vacuum and a misting fan. Even with hundreds of different products already available, the company doesn't show any signs of slowing down when it comes to expanding its roster of power tools.
Several new tools are already on their way, with Ryobi noting on its website that they are "coming soon." These products come just in time to deal with falling leaves and winter prep as we transition out of summer. The upcoming tools aren't limited to a single power system or tool category, either. Just as there are several new 40V Ryobi tools worth checking out in 2026, you can find 18V and USB options as well. Unsurprisingly, many of these tools are also available as bundles with the necessary battery and charger. That's good news whether you're just starting a Ryobi collection or refreshing some older, less dependable batteries.
Some of the new products coming out later this year are upgrades of older models. They include multiple types of lawn equipment, suitable for not just maintaining your yard but also planting fall crops, such as root veggies and leafy greens. But there are also new automotive and cleaning tools on their way, as well as more utilitarian devices that can be especially useful come winter. Here are five new Ryobi tools to keep on your radar this fall.
18V One+ 12-inch 3-in-1 Mower/String Trimmer/Edger
In addition to different dedicated yard tools, Ryobi also has the Expand-It attachment system, which allows users to buy an assortment of different tools that can attach to the same power head and motor, for a more efficient and convenient tool setup. But many homeowners aren't looking for a garden shed full of niche tools that can handle every possible task — some just need to keep their grass in line.
Ryobi's new 18V One+ 12-inch 3-in-1 Mower/String Trimmer/Edger (model PCLST05B) offers a nice middle ground — it's three tools in one, but you don't need to invest in a complete attachment ecosystem. With a mower, edger, and string trimmer, you can cover all the basics when focusing just on having a neat lawn. With a Ryobi 4 Ah 18V battery, it can last for at least an hour, which should be enough time for small-to-medium yards. It sports a top front handle as well as a step-release pedal that allows the trimmer to come off quickly, and the mower's 12-inch deck can be attached just as simply.
It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of larger, modern mowers, but it's got everything you need to cut the grass. It can be adjusted to four different positions between 1.5 and 3.5 inches, allowing you to customize the height of your lawn. Similarly, the trimmer's cutting swath adjusts from 10 to 12 inches. The string trimmer includes a grass deflector, uses an auto-feed head that advances its 0.080-inch line when you pull the trigger, and has a telescoping shaft to adjust its length.
18V One+ Portable Propane Heater
Autumn is a tricky season — sometimes it can feel like summer, as the hot weather you thought was finally over comes roaring back for one last gasp. Other times, winter comes early, and the October chill is more like a freeze. In that case, the Ryobi 18V One+ Portable Propane Heater (model PCL806B) would be just as useful in the fall as it would at the end of the year, whether you're camping or working outdoors or in a drafty, uninsulated garage.
The new heater is an updated version. The older Ryobi 18V Propane Heater has its pros and cons, and it's too soon to tell if any of those will carry over to the next-gen model. On paper, though, the new equipment looks promising enough. It offers up to 13,000 BTUs and has two heat settings, allowing you to turn down the heat if you don't need it running at maximum. With a 1-pound propane tank, it can run for up to three hours.
The heater uses Ryobi's Heatboost technology, which includes an internal fan to blow heat across a larger area. In this case, the Ryobi 18V One+ Portable Propane Heater can warm a space of up to 325 square feet. It has a carry handle built in for portability, and the tank connection pivots so you don't need to fiddle too much with it when attaching and removing the propane.
40V 12-inch Snow Shovel
Snowstorms aren't limited to the winter months, so it's good to prepare for one when you can. Ryobi has a few different tools dedicated to snow removal, and you can even buy a Ryobi limited-edition anniversary 18V electric snow shovel. If you're looking for a tool to actually clear your driveway rather than a collector's item, though, one upcoming option is the Ryobi 40V 12-inch Snow Shovel (model RY40SN01B). As part of the brand's beefier 40-volt system, it's one of Ryobi's more substantial snow-shovel options.
The tool is capable of throwing snow up to 30 feet away, and its chute is adjustable up to 60 degrees and can rotate both left and right, allowing you to aim the discharged snow where you want. Its clearing width is one foot, which also makes it useful for tighter spaces that a full snow blower is too big for. This also makes it easier to use for stairs and decks.
The Ryobi 40V 12-inch Snow Shovel offers a 6-inch clearing depth. With a Ryobi 40V 4 Ah battery, it can clear up to eight car spaces on a single charge, so it can be used for larger driveways when needed. It's trigger-operated and sports two different speeds — that way you're not going overboard when just removing a light layer of snow. The shaft is adjustable and offers multiple height options, and the tool features a front handle for firmer handling and control.
18V One+ HP Brushless 6-inch Earth Auger
In addition to a dedicated ice auger (something major tool brands don't typically offer), Ryobi also sells a handheld cordless 8-inch earth auger. Based on what user reviews of the Ryobi 8-inch Earth Auger report, the tool is worth the investment if you're drilling multiple holes for fence posts, larger plants, and the like. If the tool has piqued your interest before but you stopped short of buying one because your yard doesn't need such a large auger bit, then Ryobi's new 6-inch brushless earth auger (model PBLAUG01B) may be of interest.
The smaller cordless auger offers the same functionality as the existing one, but is more compact, making it easier to use and store. It can be especially useful in the autumn if you're planting fall plants and vegetables, or beefing up fence posts to prepare for winter winds. With one Ryobi 18V One+ 4 Ah battery, you can expect to dig at least 15 holes up to 31 inches deep before needing to swap or recharge. Rather than digging these holes yourself, shovelful by shovelful, the auger has a vertical layout and horizontal dual-handle setup, not unlike a jackhammer.
Simply pull the on/off trigger and let the brushless motor and drill do the work. It's built with an anti-kickback system to deal with obstructions like roots and rocks. You can also customize how you use it — it has three different speed settings and can drill in reverse. The 6-inch auger bit has a quick-connect design, and the tool comes with a bolted-on scraper to remove dirt.
Rechargeable Tire Inflator
The new Ryobi Rechargeable Tire Inflator (model FVIF01K) is an interesting product for the brand. It's not one of Ryobi's 18V or 40V tools, and it charges via USB-C — but it's not a part of Ryobi's USB Lithium lineup, either. Instead, it has a permanent 8V battery built into the tool that can be recharged with the included USB cable. If you're already invested in the Ryobi USB Lithium system of compact cordless tools, you might prefer using its external batteries, but having fewer parts to lose does make the inflator more convenient than its 4V counterpart.
That's especially true for a tire inflator, since the tool is meant to be kept in the car and is useful for maintenance and emergencies. If you're dealing with low tire pressure — especially during a snowstorm — you're not going to want to be fishing around for the battery. Of course, the 8V Ryobi Rechargeable Tire Inflator isn't as powerful as the 18V One+ models that Ryobi also makes.
That said, it still goes up to 150 psi and can top off a standard car tire from 30 to 35 psi in 90 seconds. In addition to a USB-C charging cable, the inflator also comes with pinch and Presta valve adaptors, as well as a sports needle, so you can use it for sports balls, bike tires, recreational gear, and more. (These accessories can be stored in the device.) Featuring automatic shut-off at the desired PSI, the inflator has a digital display and built-in LED work light. It also includes dual USB-C ports and can deliver up to eight tire top-offs on a single charge.