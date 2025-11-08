The Pros & Cons Of Ryobi's 18V Hybrid Propane Heater, According To Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cold weather can make working on outdoor projects less enjoyable. That's one reason the 18V hybrid propane heater is on the list of Ryobi tools every DIYer will want this fall. The 18V ONE+ Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater has a 4.9-star user rating on Ryobi's product page, with only three of the 205 total reviews falling below a 4-star rating.

The Home Depot sells Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Cordless Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater without a battery or charger for $159.00. Normally, the "Tool Only" modifier in the description would be a con, unless you're already part of the Ryobi ONE+ 18V universe. However, this "cordless hybrid" heater can use an extension cord instead of a battery to power its fan and the electronic ignition that fires the propane burner.

It is possible to use any size Ryobi ONE+ 18V battery to power the heater. However, smaller-capacity batteries deplete more quickly than larger ones, requiring more batteries to get through a day. On the r/ryobi subreddit, Rydogg20 says they used "the 2ah and it lasted 20 minutes."