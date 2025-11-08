The Pros & Cons Of Ryobi's 18V Hybrid Propane Heater, According To Users
Cold weather can make working on outdoor projects less enjoyable. That's one reason the 18V hybrid propane heater is on the list of Ryobi tools every DIYer will want this fall. The 18V ONE+ Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater has a 4.9-star user rating on Ryobi's product page, with only three of the 205 total reviews falling below a 4-star rating.
The Home Depot sells Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Cordless Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater without a battery or charger for $159.00. Normally, the "Tool Only" modifier in the description would be a con, unless you're already part of the Ryobi ONE+ 18V universe. However, this "cordless hybrid" heater can use an extension cord instead of a battery to power its fan and the electronic ignition that fires the propane burner.
It is possible to use any size Ryobi ONE+ 18V battery to power the heater. However, smaller-capacity batteries deplete more quickly than larger ones, requiring more batteries to get through a day. On the r/ryobi subreddit, Rydogg20 says they used "the 2ah and it lasted 20 minutes."
You'll need more stuff to use the Ryobi Hybrid Propane Heater
Normally, heaters fall into the category of "Devices You Should Never Plug Into an Extension Cord." However, to operate the Ryobi Hybrid Heater without a battery, you'll need a suitable outdoor extension cord. The included Ryobi user manual specifies, "A wire gauge size (A.W.G.) of at least 16 is recommended for an extension cord 100 feet or less in length," and goes on to discourage using longer cords with the heater.
Using either power source, you'll need to attach the heater to a 20-pound propane tank that's not included. Fortunately, the heater includes a propane regulator and a 15-foot propane hose that allows some flexibility when placing the heater and tank on the jobsite. On the same r/ryobi thread mentioned earlier, secretsqurl reports they "went through a 20lb grill-size tank" in about 15 hours over 2.5 days using the heater's lowest setting.
Another con is the propane heater's outdoor-only use
While you may be considering this heater as a tool to prepare you for winter weather, it shouldn't be used indoors. The first statement in the Ryobi 18V Hybrid Propane Heater's user manual under the "Important Safety Instructions" section says, "Carbon Monoxide. Using a propane heater indoors CAN KILL YOU IN MINUTES." On the same page, it clearly states that the product is "For Outdoor Use Only."
Those warnings don't seem to deter users from posting reviews of the heater on Reddit or The Home Depot. Of course, reviews by people who have unsuccessfully jumped from airplanes without parachutes are few as well. Some, like Redditors OK-Chemist-4986 and International-Toe154, attempt to play it safe when operating the unit indoors by installing carbon monoxide detectors and using some form of ventilation, such as an open window or a drafty garage door. In 144 of the 682 Home Depot reviews where the heater has a 4.8-star rating, the word 'garage' appears, most saying the heater warmed the space quickly.
Overall, users of the Ryobi 18V Hybrid Propane Heater are satisfied with it. Many report it is lightweight for easy portability, operates quietly, especially on low, and provides quick heat with good coverage thanks to the integral fan. The cons listed here don't bother most users as they take the negatives in stride; however, one user said they gave it a 4-star instead of a 5-star rating because of its outdoor-only design.