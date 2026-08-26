Ryobi's Dropping A 30th Anniversary Limited Edition 18V Snow Shovel
As summer temperatures continue to scorch states across the country, homeowners may not currently be thinking about getting battle-ready for winter storms. But for those that are planning ahead, Ryobi is releasing a limited-edition version of its 18V ONE+ Snow Shovel. This battery-powered custom black tool is designed to make shoveling snow easier, and it's made for cleaning sidewalks, decks, stairs, driveways, and other tight spaces.
This shovel has a 10-inch clearing width, a 6-inch clearing depth, and can throw snow up to 25 feet. It features an adjustable chute with a 60-degree range that rotates right or left and has a front handle for added control. There's an adjustable shaft for multiple height positions, and the shovel weighs only 12.4 pounds. According to Ryobi, this tool clears up to six car spaces on a single charge when using an 18V ONE+ 4Ah battery. The package only includes the snow shovel and front handle and is backed by Ryobi's three-year limited warranty.
Ryobi's 30th anniversary snow shovel (PCLSN01BSB30) isn't available for purchase yet and the company hasn't listed a suggested retail price or release date as of this writing. Ryobi is also listing an upgraded standard version of the 18V ONE+ snow shovel, as a tool only (PCLSN01B) or with a battery and charger (PCLSN01K) next to the limited edition. Each variation has its own model number, and all three are marked "Coming Soon" on the product page.
Ryobi's limited edition rollout and snow shovel pricing
The Ryobi 30th anniversary snow shovel is part of a larger wave of popular tools released as limited editions the company is rolling out. Ryobi's New Products page currently features dozens of new tools and equipment, including several 18V ONE+ products, outdoor equipment, and batteries. Some items are already available, while several others are still listed as "Coming Soon." This suggests that Ryobi is continuing to release new additions throughout the year.
Ryobi hasn't given a retail price for its new anniversary snow shovel, but the existing P2706BTL is currently listed for $129. Unlike the limited edition, the P2706BTL 18V ONE+ Snow Shovel is already available to purchase and can throw snow up to 20 feet, compared to 25 feet for the anniversary edition and upgraded standard model that are on the way. This model has the same 10-inch clearing width and 6-inch clearing depth, and includes a front handle, front hood, and a three-year manufacturer's warranty.
The P2706BTL also does not feature an adjustable chute that can rotate 60 degrees left or right the way the upgraded and anniversary editions do. So when combined with the ability to throw snow farther, these new models appear to have better capability and more control over where the snow is directed. This could make them more useful for areas where you don't necessarily have a lot of room to work, or want snow piling up in the wrong places.