Ryobi's Dropping A 30th Anniversary Limited Edition 18V Snow Shovel

As summer temperatures continue to scorch states across the country, homeowners may not currently be thinking about getting battle-ready for winter storms. But for those that are planning ahead, Ryobi is releasing a limited-edition version of its 18V ONE+ Snow Shovel. This battery-powered custom black tool is designed to make shoveling snow easier, and it's made for cleaning sidewalks, decks, stairs, driveways, and other tight spaces.

This shovel has a 10-inch clearing width, a 6-inch clearing depth, and can throw snow up to 25 feet. It features an adjustable chute with a 60-degree range that rotates right or left and has a front handle for added control. There's an adjustable shaft for multiple height positions, and the shovel weighs only 12.4 pounds. According to Ryobi, this tool clears up to six car spaces on a single charge when using an 18V ONE+ 4Ah battery. The package only includes the snow shovel and front handle and is backed by Ryobi's three-year limited warranty.

Ryobi's 30th anniversary snow shovel (PCLSN01BSB30) isn't available for purchase yet and the company hasn't listed a suggested retail price or release date as of this writing. Ryobi is also listing an upgraded standard version of the 18V ONE+ snow shovel, as a tool only (PCLSN01B) or with a battery and charger (PCLSN01K) next to the limited edition. Each variation has its own model number, and all three are marked "Coming Soon" on the product page.