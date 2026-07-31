Two Popular Ryobi Tools Just Landed In New Limited Edition Versions
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These days, Ryobi power tools are being used in millions of homes, backyards, and garages across the globe. The company is no doubt looking to continue that trend, as it rises in the rankings of the major players in the power tool arena. Like the other major brands, Ryobi has continued to design and develop new tools throughout its existence, if only to ensure that its customer base keeps coming back to buy more.
Apart from that, Ryobi has also taken to reissuing some of its more popular tools in limited edition models. Those products tend to be released around company milestones, and with the Techtronic Industries-owned company celebrating 30 years in its current form, limited edition tools have been making their way to market throughout 2026. The latest devices to get the special treatment are the 18V One+ Whisper Series 7 ½-inch Fan and the 18V One+ Blower.
Those tools join a pair of other Ryobi 18V One+ devices that earned 30th Anniversary editions this year, in the form of the brand's ½-inch Power Drill as well as its Hand Vacuum. If you weren't tracking the release of those products, they brought some legit cool factor to Ryobi's extensive 18V power tool lineup via a slick, blacked-out livery. They were also released in very limited runs, and the latest 30th Anniversary limited edition tools are following the same pattern. Here's what you need to know about these new releases of Ryobi's 18V fan and blower.
What to know about the limited edition Ryobi tools
You might now be wondering just how exclusive Ryobi's latest limited edition 30th Anniversary releases are. Unfortunately, there does not appear to be any official word from Ryobi on the exact quantities being produced. When the brand released the 30th Anniversary drill and hand vacuum back in February of 2026, however, it was speculated that only 5 to 10 units of each were shipped out to individual Home Depot stores for sale. This means that if you're interested in purchasing either the fan or the blower, now's the time.
That leads to another important question: Where, exactly, you can purchase one of these limited edition items? At present, both are listed on Ryobi's website. While each has an "Add to Cart" option on their product pages, attempting to do so produces a message about visiting Home Depot for availability information. That makes the home improvement chain the only retail outlet to purchase them new, which you can currently do online or in store. Visiting the product pages for the fan or the blower should show you stock levels at your nearest Home Depot outlet as well as online. You may also be able to find listings through some resale outlets like eBay.
If you're curious about cost, the retail chain is listing the limited edition 18V Whisper Series Fan for $99 and the 18V Blower for $149. Both come in a kit with a charger and a 4.0Ah battery. As for the capabilities of these tools, they each deliver the same power and functionality as their non-blacked-out counterparts; the only material difference is the paint job. However, if cool factor is your thing, you shouldn't sleep on these limited edition Ryobi tools.