Two Popular Ryobi Tools Just Landed In New Limited Edition Versions

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These days, Ryobi power tools are being used in millions of homes, backyards, and garages across the globe. The company is no doubt looking to continue that trend, as it rises in the rankings of the major players in the power tool arena. Like the other major brands, Ryobi has continued to design and develop new tools throughout its existence, if only to ensure that its customer base keeps coming back to buy more.

Apart from that, Ryobi has also taken to reissuing some of its more popular tools in limited edition models. Those products tend to be released around company milestones, and with the Techtronic Industries-owned company celebrating 30 years in its current form, limited edition tools have been making their way to market throughout 2026. The latest devices to get the special treatment are the 18V One+ Whisper Series 7 ½-inch Fan and the 18V One+ Blower.

Those tools join a pair of other Ryobi 18V One+ devices that earned 30th Anniversary editions this year, in the form of the brand's ½-inch Power Drill as well as its Hand Vacuum. If you weren't tracking the release of those products, they brought some legit cool factor to Ryobi's extensive 18V power tool lineup via a slick, blacked-out livery. They were also released in very limited runs, and the latest 30th Anniversary limited edition tools are following the same pattern. Here's what you need to know about these new releases of Ryobi's 18V fan and blower.