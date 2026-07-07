What Is Ryobi's One+ 'Promise' And Which Tools Does It Apply To?

Ryobi may not be the biggest, most widely available, or heaviest-duty tool line on the market, but the brand is generally regarded as a fine option for most household DIY tasks. Much of this comes down to the ease of use of the tools themselves, as well as the functionality and convenience of its One+ batteries. Even though Ryobi's batteries have their share of common issues, the company has an impressive customer-first commitment in the form of its Ryobi One+ "promise." This initiative, which goes back 30 years to the start of the One+ series, ensures a near-unrivaled level of compatibility across its cordless offerings.

The core of the Ryobi One+ promise is simple: One+ batteries have remained unchanged in design since the beginning, even dating back to the start of the 18-volt days in 1996. This means that all One+ Ryobi tools — at this point numbering well over 300 different 18-volt models — are compatible with all of Ryobi's One+ batteries. This lets customers run old Ryobi One+ tools on new batteries and vice versa. Users get more use out of their tools, no matter their age.

For the most part, Ryobi's 18-volt batteries have remained unchanged in design over the past three decades. With that said, Ryobi has made some tweaks and upgrades to the line now and again without compromising its versatility.