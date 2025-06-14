Are Ryobi Augers Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

At this point in its eight-plus decades of production, Ryobi has manufactured a tool that can tackle virtually any job that might arise on the home front or at the work site. That includes any landscaping work that needs tending to in your own backyard, as Ryobi — whose tools are currently made by Wisconsin's Techtronic Industries – offers everything from battery-powered lawn mowers to chainsaws, blowers, and edgers.

While an Auger may not be a must-have yard tool for many in the world, when the time comes to dig a hole fit for a fence post or even a ready-to-plant tree, you'll be more than happy you have one on hand. And yes, Ryobi does indeed make Earth Augers, with the company currently selling three models through its online storefront. The largest of the group is the 40V 8" model, with Ryobi also making 6" and 3" builds powered by 18V batteries. Whatever size you choose, each can share batteries with Ryobi products in the same voltage range.

At a tool-only cost of $369, the 8" build is the most expensive of Ryobi's Earth Auger offerings, with the 6" (sold as a kit only with battery and charger included) going for $299 and the tool-only version of the 3" model selling for $149. Despite the limited range of use, per the devices' positive user reviews, those Ryobi-branded products may be well worth the investment. Here's a look at what users like and don't like about Ryobi's Earth Augers.

