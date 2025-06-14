Are Ryobi Augers Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
At this point in its eight-plus decades of production, Ryobi has manufactured a tool that can tackle virtually any job that might arise on the home front or at the work site. That includes any landscaping work that needs tending to in your own backyard, as Ryobi — whose tools are currently made by Wisconsin's Techtronic Industries – offers everything from battery-powered lawn mowers to chainsaws, blowers, and edgers.
While an Auger may not be a must-have yard tool for many in the world, when the time comes to dig a hole fit for a fence post or even a ready-to-plant tree, you'll be more than happy you have one on hand. And yes, Ryobi does indeed make Earth Augers, with the company currently selling three models through its online storefront. The largest of the group is the 40V 8" model, with Ryobi also making 6" and 3" builds powered by 18V batteries. Whatever size you choose, each can share batteries with Ryobi products in the same voltage range.
At a tool-only cost of $369, the 8" build is the most expensive of Ryobi's Earth Auger offerings, with the 6" (sold as a kit only with battery and charger included) going for $299 and the tool-only version of the 3" model selling for $149. Despite the limited range of use, per the devices' positive user reviews, those Ryobi-branded products may be well worth the investment. Here's a look at what users like and don't like about Ryobi's Earth Augers.
Customers largely believe Ryobi's auger are worth the investment
While there are many things you might need to know about Ryobi Augers before you buy one, you can take heart in the knowledge that, in general, owners of Ryobi-branded Earth Augers are quite happy with their purchases. That fact is reflected by the impressive user ratings each has earned on the company's website. At present, the 8" model holds a stellar 4.8 stars out of 5 rating on the strength of 92 reviews. The 6" Auger appears to be just as well-liked, with 35 reviewers rating it at 4.7 stars out of 5, and the 3" handheld build sporting a spotless 5-star rating.
As for what owners like about Ryobi's Augers, many of the 4 and 5-star reviews earned by each praise the devices for their efficiency and power output. Some even claim the augers' brushless motors are capable of delivering the strength of conquerable gas-powered machines without the noise or need for pricey refuels. Moreover, many claim the models are easier to control compared to some bulky competitors, and that the batteries last longer than expected with each use.
Of course, one of the more common complaints about the augers is that you likely will not need to use them very often. In and of itself, that is not a major problem, though some owners complain that the devices take up more storage space than they'd like. Other owners felt the devices weren't tough enough for their particular needs. Meanwhile, some noted their device either didn't work or was diminished in ability after several months of storage.