10 USB Lithium Ryobi Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed
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The USB Lithium tool line is still a relatively recent addition to Ryobi's range, having been launched at the start of 2022. Since then, Ryobi has continued to add new tools to the line, and there are now over 40 different tools for buyers to choose from.
USB Lithium tools are a little different to the brand's established 18V and 40V cordless tool lines, since they're usually sold with a battery included, and they're designed to handle lighter jobs. They're also usually available at a cheaper price point than their 18V equivalents, if they have an equivalent at all. While some USB Lithium tools are cheaper variants of existing 18V tools, others are completely unique to the USB Lithium line.
If you haven't checked out Ryobi's light-duty cordless tool line in a while, there's a good chance you'll have missed out on some of its latest releases. Even if you have, there are now so many tools available that it's easy to overlook some of the less popular products. Either because they're brand new or because they're some of the most obscure products in the range, these are 10 USB Lithium tools you probably missed.
Ryobi USB Lithium Pruning Shears
The USB Lithium pruning shears are one of the newest additions to the outdoor USB Lithium line. In fact, they're so new that they're still listed as "coming soon" on Ryobi's website at the time of writing. Ryobi already sells pruning shears via its 18V One+ line, but the new USB Lithium shears are designed to be more compact for lighter jobs.
According to the brand, they'll cut through branches up to ⅜ inch in diameter, with an autonomy of 450 branches on a fully charged battery. Ryobi helpfully includes a 2Ah battery and a charging cable with the tool. In contrast, the 18V One+ shears are more powerful and can deal with branches up to 1 inch thick, but buyers will have to purchase a battery and charger separately. It's likely that the USB Lithium shears will also be cheaper upfront, but at the time of writing, Ryobi has yet to confirm their price.
Ryobi USB Lithium Foam Cutter
Some Ryobi tools are designed for DIYers while others are geared towards home landscapers, mechanics, or camping aficionados. Keen crafters are well served by Ryobi's current range too, although the USB Lithium Foam Cutter might well have flown under their radar.
The USB Lithium Foam Cutter retails as part of a kit for $123.97 at Home Depot, and includes various tips to precisely carve foam. There's a holing tip, a precision engraving tip, and a hot wire tip, as well as a pair of 2Ah batteries to maximize runtime. The tool can reach a maximum of 520 degrees Fahrenheit, but a lower 300 degrees setting is available to suit all kinds of foam crafting tasks.
Just like every other tool in the USB Lithium range, the foam cutter runs using interchangeable battery packs. Even if you're not planning on using the foam cutter too often, you could use the two batteries included in the kit to run any other tool in the USB Lithium line. Every tool and battery in the line is covered by a standard two-year warranty, and if you buy any of the listed kits from Home Depot, you'll also be able to return them for a refund for up to 90 days.
Ryobi USB Lithium Drain Auger
Anyone looking for a Ryobi drain auger has plenty of options to pick from. The brand offers multiple different drain augers as part of its 18V One+ line, and it also offers the USB Lithium Drain Auger for smaller jobs. The latter is available in kit form for $59.97, and it ships with a 2Ah battery and a charging cable.
Ryobi says this Drain Auger clears blockages up to 3 feet down a drain, and it can be fully submerged for up to 30 minutes thanks to its IPX7 rating. The auger can tackle blockages in bathrooms caused by hair or soap scum, and it should deal with clogged kitchen sinks too.
When it's not in use, the included battery can be used to power any other USB Lithium tool, as well as functioning as a mini power bank. That's because the battery features a USB-C port and can be used to top up small electronic devices like smartphones.
Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Port Charger and Power Source
If you want to keep small electronic devices topped up without draining your USB Lithium batteries, you could use the USB Lithium 3-port charger and power source. It's capable of charging most small devices thanks to its USB-C port, and it comes with a charging cable included. The compact device will also charge up to three USB Lithium batteries at once, making it a great option if you're heading out on a longer trip, but you don't want to lug a bulky power bank around.
Even with its versatility, it's still compact, measuring around two inches in height and just under four inches in length and width. It's small enough to fit in your luggage, but it can also be attached to your gear using the carabiner included with the device.
The USB cable allows the power source to recharge from a variety of different sources. Ryobi says you can recharge it using solar panels if you're out on a camping trip, but if you're at home, it'll also plug straight into an outlet. The power source retails for $59.97, although that doesn't include any USB Lithium batteries. They'll need to be either bought separately or as part of a kit with another tool.
Ryobi USB Lithium Handheld Fan
Fans are an essential tool for staying cool in the summer, and Ryobi sells lots of them. One of the newest additions to its range of cooling products is the USB Lithium Handheld Fan, which retails as a kit for $29.97. It's cheaper than many other Ryobi fans, but it should prove just as useful thanks to its small size and long battery life. According to Ryobi, the fan will run for up to 17 hours on its lowest setting if its 2Ah battery is fully charged. On its high setting, that runtime drops to a still-impressive 6 hours.
Its folding design lets you carry the fan around in your hand or use it as a portable tabletop cooling aid. In either situation, you won't have to worry about catching the fan with your hand and hurting yourself, since it features auto-stop technology and flexible blades. The fan charges via a charging cable which is included with the kit, but like all the tools here, its batteries are interchangeable, and so they can be swapped out for minimal downtime.
Ryobi USB Lithium Compact Chemical Sprayer
Home landscaping enthusiasts needing to spray large yards on a regular basis might find that Ryobi's range of backpack sprayers is worth the investment, but if you have a smaller yard, a handheld sprayer will do just fine. The smallest in the brand's current lineup is the USB Lithium Compact Chemical Sprayer, which retails for $49.97. It's a more convenient alternative to a hand-powered sprayer, and its 2Ah battery can be used with any other USB Lithium tool.
The Compact Chemical Sprayer is suitable for spraying various insecticides and pesticides, and its tank holds about 17 ounces of liquid. Even though it's compact, it's still powerful, and Ryobi says it can spray plants at distances of up to 18 feet.
The nozzle offers a trio of different spray settings, each of which adds to the sprayer's overall versatility. If you need to mist or fan your plants, you'll be able to adjust the nozzle accordingly, but you can also configure it to distribute the solution as a single stream. Just like the brand's other USB Lithium products, the sprayer and the included battery are backed by two years of Ryobi's warranty.
Ryobi USB Lithium LED Magnetic Tray Light
Although it's been part of Ryobi's lineup since 2024, the USB Lithium LED Magnetic Tray Light still remains one of the least well-known products in the range. That's despite its potential appeal to crafters, DIYers, and anyone else who needs to keep track of small items for precision tasks. The magnetic tray can secure everything from needles to washers, and the magnetic base means it can be securely attached to any metal surface.
The light features a 12-inch flexible neck, and provides up to 450 lumens of illuminating power. According to Ryobi, it will run for up to 28 hours on a full charge, assuming it's used on its low brightness setting. Adding to the LED Magnetic Tray Light's appeal is its compatibility with the Ryobi Link wall storage system, which allows it to be used as part of a wider garage storage setup. In case you missed them, Ryobi has also launched a fresh batch of Link storage products for 2026, many of which are well worth checking out.
Ryobi USB Lithium HP Compact Hand Vacuum Cleaner
Quickly clearing any mess as soon as you spot it can help reduce how often you'll need to deep clean your home, car, and garage. But to do that, you'll need the right kit. A small handheld vacuum is a critical tool in the never-ending fight against mess, and if you're a Ryobi fan, the USB Lithium HP compact hand vacuum cleaner is worth considering. It retails for $99.98 and comes with a pair of USB Lithium batteries and a charging cable.
The vacuum weighs around 1.5 pounds and is only 17 inches long, making it easy to use with one hand. It's suitable for use on virtually all surfaces around the house, including on upholstery, thanks to the included upholstery nozzle. Plus, you can clean up small spills in your car too: The vacuum's max power mode is specifically designed to collect debris out of nooks and crannies around the cabin.
Ryobi USB Lithium Shear Shrubber
Although it's one of Ryobi's most niche tools, the USB Lithium Shear Shrubber shouldn't be overlooked. Home Depot shoppers can find the tool at the retailer as part of a kit for $59.97, where it's sold with a charging cable and the battery you'll need to power it. According to Ryobi, when the battery is fully charged, it should provide over half an hour of runtime.
The USB Lithium Shear Shrubber is primarily designed to prune smaller shrubs, but it can also act as a detail trimmer for larger plants. The brand says that the shrubber blade is capable of cutting through branches up to 5/16 inch in diameter. Also included with the tool is a shearing blade for quickly removing weeds. Like many of the USB Lithium tools here, the shear shrubber features an integrated LED indicator to let users know when the battery is getting low. A low battery is indicated by a red light, but if the light is still green, you're good to go.
Ryobi USB Lithium LED Magnifying Light
The USB Lithium LED magnifying light is one of the longer-living offerings in Ryobi's lineup. The first reviews for the light on Home Depot's website were posted back in 2023, yet it has racked up just over 300 reviews in total at the time of writing. That makes it an obscure product by Ryobi standards, and in fairness, it isn't as multi-talented as many of the brand's other USB Lithium tools. Still, if you need to read small diagrams or print in dim conditions, it might come in useful.
The light is powered by the same 2Ah battery that you'll find in most other USB Lithium tools, and on a full charge, Ryobi says it's good for 16 hours of runtime. To achieve that runtime, you'll need to keep the light on its lowest brightness setting. Switch the light to its higher output, and it will produce up to 200 lumens. The glass surface of the magnifying glass makes the light inherently more scratch-prone than most other Ryobi USB Lithium products, but to keep it in top condition, the brand includes a microfiber bag that can store the tool and its charging cable.