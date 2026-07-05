10 USB Lithium Ryobi Tools You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

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The USB Lithium tool line is still a relatively recent addition to Ryobi's range, having been launched at the start of 2022. Since then, Ryobi has continued to add new tools to the line, and there are now over 40 different tools for buyers to choose from.

USB Lithium tools are a little different to the brand's established 18V and 40V cordless tool lines, since they're usually sold with a battery included, and they're designed to handle lighter jobs. They're also usually available at a cheaper price point than their 18V equivalents, if they have an equivalent at all. While some USB Lithium tools are cheaper variants of existing 18V tools, others are completely unique to the USB Lithium line.

If you haven't checked out Ryobi's light-duty cordless tool line in a while, there's a good chance you'll have missed out on some of its latest releases. Even if you have, there are now so many tools available that it's easy to overlook some of the less popular products. Either because they're brand new or because they're some of the most obscure products in the range, these are 10 USB Lithium tools you probably missed.