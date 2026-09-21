5 Family Cars Most Likely To Make It To 200K Miles (Or More)

A car is a crucial asset for every family. It comes in handy for school runs, grocery trips, road trips, and everything in between. That makes a family car's long-term reliability an important factor to consider when shopping for a new model, especially now, when new car prices have been steadily rising over the past few years. And it's not just new cars; used car prices have been rising too.

That said, nobody wants a family car that will spend more time in the repair shop than in the driveway (or on the road running the usual family-related errands). But how can you tell whether a car is built to last and will be able to serve your family for years, with thousands of miles under its belt? You can consider family vehicles most likely to last at least 200k miles, or even more.

While not every vehicle is guaranteed to reach the 200,000-mile mark, some family vehicles have a much better track record of getting there as long as you take good care of them. If you're shopping for a car that can haul your entire family from one point to another and are looking for a model that's tough enough to hit 200k miles, or even more, there are several options to choose from. These five family cars stand out as some of the best candidates that can reach 200,000 miles or more when properly maintained, according to data from iSeeCars and Consumer Reports.