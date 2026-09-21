5 Family Cars Most Likely To Make It To 200K Miles (Or More)
A car is a crucial asset for every family. It comes in handy for school runs, grocery trips, road trips, and everything in between. That makes a family car's long-term reliability an important factor to consider when shopping for a new model, especially now, when new car prices have been steadily rising over the past few years. And it's not just new cars; used car prices have been rising too.
That said, nobody wants a family car that will spend more time in the repair shop than in the driveway (or on the road running the usual family-related errands). But how can you tell whether a car is built to last and will be able to serve your family for years, with thousands of miles under its belt? You can consider family vehicles most likely to last at least 200k miles, or even more.
While not every vehicle is guaranteed to reach the 200,000-mile mark, some family vehicles have a much better track record of getting there as long as you take good care of them. If you're shopping for a car that can haul your entire family from one point to another and are looking for a model that's tough enough to hit 200k miles, or even more, there are several options to choose from. These five family cars stand out as some of the best candidates that can reach 200,000 miles or more when properly maintained, according to data from iSeeCars and Consumer Reports.
Toyota Sequoia
The Toyota Sequoia is a three-row family SUV that can haul up to seven or eight people. According to data from iSeeCars, which analyzed over 402 million cars, this SUV is one of the best long-term choices, with about 36.4% of this model reaching 250,000 miles. That makes it a pretty solid option for parents looking for a vehicle that can make it to at least 200,000 miles. The 2026 model year of the Toyota Sequoia is powered by a hybrid twin-turbo V6 engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, producing up to 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque.
This SUV has combined EPA-rated figures ranging between 20 and 22 mpg, depending on the trim. Speaking of trims, the Toyota Sequoia is available in six trims, starting with the SR5. Other trim levels include Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, Capstone, and 1794 Edition, inspired by Texas history. The base trim starts at an MSRP of $67,920, which includes $2,195 in destination and handling fees.
The high-end Capstone trim starts at $88,330. The Sequoia offers a rear-wheel drivetrain as standard on all trims except the TRD Pro grade, which includes 4WD targeted at serious off-roaders. If you have a caravan to tow for a more comfortable weekend getaway with your family, the 2026 Toyota Sequoia has a maximum towing capacity of 9,500 pounds.
Toyota 4Runner
Japanese car maker Toyota is known for making some of the most reliable vehicles. As such, it's not surprising to see yet another model from the company's lineup that is highly likely to reach 200,000 miles or more. From its analysis, iSeeCars reveals that 26.8% of Toyota 4Runners reach the 250,000-mile mark. The Toyota 4Runner has been featured among the most reliable Toyota models ever built, and it also appears on Consumer Reports' list of vehicles that have been proven to get to 200,000 miles.
The 4Runner is a capable family SUV that can carry up to five people. The 2026 variant of the 4Runner offers two powertrains, a hybrid and a non-hybrid. The gas variant uses a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, producing 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque. That same engine is used in the hybrid variants, but due to electric motors, it produces a maximum of 326 hp and 465 lb-ft of torque.
Toyota offers RWD or part-time 4WD on lower trims, but for those who need off-road capability or want to plow through tricky icy roads with confidence, trims like the TRD Off-Road Premium i-FORCE MAX and Limited i-FORCE MAX come with 4WD standard. The 2026 Toyota 4Runner starts at a sticker price of $43,865. You can choose from 12 trims if you need a 2026 Toyota 4Runner.
Honda CR-V
The CR-V has been one of Honda's most successful nameplates. For families, the CR-V is a top choice and, with proper care, it can serve you for a long time. Both Consumer Reports and iSeeCars say the Honda CR-V is likely to last 200,000 miles or more. iSeeCars says about 13.9% of CR-Vs reach 250,000 miles, and Consumer Reports has named the model its top pick among cars that can hit the 200,000-mile mark. The Honda CR-V is a compact SUV that accommodates five people and offers ample cargo space for carrying your family's belongings.
For the 2026 model year, the company is still offering hybrid and non-hybrid versions. The non-hybrid uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine as standard, producing 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and has a combined EPA-estimated rating of 29-30 mpg. The hybrid CR-V comes with a slightly more powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder alongside two electric motors, producing a total of 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid is more efficient, with 35 to 40 mpg combined under EPA testing standards.
You can pick between front- and all-wheel drive regardless of the variant, and the towing capacity varies depending on the engine. The 2026 Honda CR-V has a starting MSRP of $32,470 and tops out at $44,100, including a $1,550 destination charge and no extra options.
Toyota Highlander
This is yet another family car that can last for a long time. iSeeCars' analysis found the Highlander to be a solid vehicle that can hit 250,000 miles. According to the site's findings, 17.5% of its gas variants can hit 250,000 miles. The hybrid Highlanders are even better, as iSeeCars' analysis found 25.9% of them able to hit the same milestone. Similarly, Consumer Reports' member survey has also identified the Highlander as a good option for the long haul. Every car model has its issues, and the Toyota Highlander isn't an exception.
So as long as you watch out for the common Toyota Highlander problems and follow the manufacturer's maintenance schedule, it'll serve you and your family for quite some time. If you need a new Highlander, the 2026 model starts at an MSRP of $47,865, including a $1,595 destination charge, and offers seven trim levels to choose from. It offers gas and hybrid engine options. The hybrid variant uses a 2.5-liter four-cylinder powertrain alongside three electric motors, producing 243 hp total, while the gas model uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder making up to 265 hp.
The gas variant uses an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid uses an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT). As a three-row mid-size SUV, the Highlander can seat up to seven people. With the 2026 model year, Toyota offers AWD on all grades. EPA-rated fuel economy for the gas Highlander ranges from 21 to 28 mpg, while the more efficient hybrid powertrain reaches 35 mpg.
Toyota Camry
The final model on our list is the Toyota Camry. It's a family-friendly four-door sedan that both Consumer Reports and iSeeCars say is likely to hit 200,000 miles. iSeeCars' analysis of over 400 million cars found that 13.5% of Camrys hit the 250,000-mile mark. Additionally, Consumer Reports' member survey ranked the Camry as the top model likely to reach 200,000 miles, tying with the aforementioned Honda CR-V.
As a sedan, the Camry is the cheapest model on this list, with a starting sticker price of $30,895, including a $1,295 destination charge. The Camry comes with a hybrid engine, helping it deliver excellent fuel economy. Per EPA estimates, you can expect combined fuel economy of up to 51 mpg, depending on the trim. There are two powertrains to pick from. You can choose a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors producing 225 hp that sends power to the front wheels, or a similar engine with three motors sending power to all four wheels and increasing output to 232 hp.
The Camry can accommodate up to five people, and Car and Driver praised the model for having enough space for adults in both the front and back seats. The team found the Camry can carry up to seven carry-on suitcases and up to 19 with the rear seats folded, so don't overlook it just because it's not an SUV or a crossover.