What Is The Toyota Sequoia 1794 Edition Trim Named After?

The 1794 Edition trim of the Toyota Sequoia is directly inspired by Texas history and the very land on which the SUV is built. Toyota's facility in San Antonio, Texas, which builds the Sequoia and Tundra, is located on the site of a ranch that was established In 1794. The 1794 name is therefore a tribute to this heritage, and a respectful nod from Toyota toward the site's deep historical roots.

2025 marks the first year that the 1794 trim is available on the Sequoia, having been previously offered exclusively on the Tundra. It's designed to capture a premium, Western-inspired aesthetic in honor of the site in which it's now assembled. The tribute is more than just in name, though, as this special Sequoia's design cues lean heavily into that Western theme.

On the inside, the 1794 Edition Sequoia features American walnut wood-grain trim, 1794 Edition etching on the dash, and unique floor mats. The heated and ventilated leather-trimmed front seats offer massaging functions with 10-way power adjustment, while second-row captain's chairs are equipped as standard. Stepping outside, the Sequoia sports 1794 badging, chrome accents, a distinctive grille that differentiates it visually from the rest of the lineup, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Another usually optional feature, but which comes as standard, is the panoramic roof. All of these go some way to help justify the Sequoia's steep price, which is $80,850, plus a $2,095 destination fee, for the Sequoia 1794 Edition.