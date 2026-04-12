How Much The Average Used Car Price Has Gone Up In 2026, According To JD Power

Although the pandemic-era semiconductor shortage is firmly in the rear-view mirror, it has caused lasting effects for used car buyers. A new report from JD Power claims that the increasing price of used cars is primarily down to a lower supply of used vehicles from the pandemic years, when factory shutdowns and supply chain squeezes resulted in fewer vehicles being built.

According to the report, the average price of a used vehicle in 2026 is $30,166. That's $860 higher than the year prior. The good news for used car buyers is that the coming years should see supply levels increase, since demand in the new car market still remains high. This is despite rising fuel costs and increasing concerns about a lack of affordable new vehicles. In total, JD Power predicts that 16.3 million new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in 2026.

Newer cars are also significantly more fuel efficient, which the report says will help shield both new and lightly-used car buyers from rising gasoline prices. However, Thomas King, president of JD Power OEM Solutions, says that "there is no doubt that the current situation in the Middle East will make things more difficult to predict over the near-term."