5 Family Cars With Better Towing Capacity Than A Ford Maverick

There's a lot to like about the Ford Maverick. It's available with either a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine or with a fuel-sipping 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, and it starts under $30,000 for the 2026 model year. It's also one of the cheapest new vehicles that's got a tow hitch, with a maximum towing capacity of 4,000 lbs.

There are a few restrictions if you want that maximum towing capacity though: you'll need to pick the XL, XLT or Lariat trim, choose all-wheel drive rather than front-wheel drive, and add the 4K Tow package. Otherwise, it's limited to a capacity of 2,000 lbs.

The package and its associated options add a premium to the truck's asking price, but it's still firmly in affordable territory. A 2026 Maverick XLT with the 4K Tow Package starts from $34,725, including an $1,845 destination fee. If you're looking for a truck that can do typical truck stuff but won't break the bank, it's a great option.

It isn't, however, a family hauler. Since the Maverick is the smallest truck in Ford's current range, if you're looking for extra room for passengers and their belongings, you could simply look towards a larger model like the F-150. Alternatively, there are plenty of family-sized SUVs on the market that offer both additional interior space and a greater towing capacity to boot. None of them are quite as cheap as the Maverick, but they're still all available for significantly less than the average new vehicle.