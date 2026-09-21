7 New Ryobi Power Tools Coming Out Soon That Could Help With Your Yard Work

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Whether you have plans to give your yard a huge makeover or you're just looking to clean it up and find a workable maintenance routine, power tools are your friends. And of all the major power tools brands you have to choose from, Ryobi is a popular pick for those prioritizing both budget and performance. And when it comes to cordless yard tool brands specifically, Ryobi is one of the best around, offering a good warranty with an average of either two or three years of limited coverage and a 90-day return and exchange window.

If you're starting from scratch and buying all new yard tools, Ryobi has pretty much every tool you could possibly need. At the time of writing, there are 429 available product listings on Ryobi's outdoor power tools page, not including any tools labeled as new or coming soon. That gives you plenty of fantastic options to choose from if you need yard tools right now. However, if you're willing to wait for the latest and greatest, here are seven new Ryobi yard tools slated to come out soon.