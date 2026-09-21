7 New Ryobi Power Tools Coming Out Soon That Could Help With Your Yard Work
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Whether you have plans to give your yard a huge makeover or you're just looking to clean it up and find a workable maintenance routine, power tools are your friends. And of all the major power tools brands you have to choose from, Ryobi is a popular pick for those prioritizing both budget and performance. And when it comes to cordless yard tool brands specifically, Ryobi is one of the best around, offering a good warranty with an average of either two or three years of limited coverage and a 90-day return and exchange window.
If you're starting from scratch and buying all new yard tools, Ryobi has pretty much every tool you could possibly need. At the time of writing, there are 429 available product listings on Ryobi's outdoor power tools page, not including any tools labeled as new or coming soon. That gives you plenty of fantastic options to choose from if you need yard tools right now. However, if you're willing to wait for the latest and greatest, here are seven new Ryobi yard tools slated to come out soon.
Ryobi 18V One+ Brushless 6-Inch Earth Auger Kit
An auger isn't a common yard tool for many people, but if you need to dig holes for trees or fence posts, it will speed up the process. Many customers think Ryobi's auger models are worth the investment, thanks to their efficiency and power output, and hopefully, the upcoming Ryobi 18V One+ Brushless 6-Inch Earth Auger Kit (PBLAUG01K) will gather similarly positive praise. This new auger model kit doesn't have a published price yet, but the current 6-inch cordless, brushless auger by Ryobi (P2903BTL) retails for $269, not including the cost of a battery or charger.
The PBLAUG01K kit will include the new 6-inch cordless, brushless auger, a 6-inch bit, an 18V One+ 4Ah battery, an 18V One+ charger, and a quick-connect pin. It's equipped with three different speed settings, a forward and reverse function, an anti-kickback system that kicks in if you hit rocks or roots, and a bolted-on scraper to help with dirt removal when digging holes up to 31 inches deep. With the included battery, this auger can dig over 15 holes between charges.
Ryobi 40V Brushless 26-Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit
An electric hedge trimmer will save you so much time and energy compared to manually trimming your hedges that it's often well worth the price difference. The upcoming 40V 26-Inch Hedge Trimmer Kit obviously includes a new 26-inch hedge trimmer model (RY40HPHG01), along with a 40V 2Ah battery, a 40V battery, a HedgeSweep debris remover, and a scabbard. One of Ryobi's current 26-inch hedge trimmers (RY40606BTL) retails for $279 without a battery or a charger, so adding in the cost of a battery and a charger, this new kit could retail for around $500.
Using a 40V 2Ah battery and advanced electronics, Ryobi's new 26-inch hedge trimmer can reportedly last over 45 minutes between charges and boasts more power than a 36cc gas trimmer. Its 26-inch bar has a 1.25-inch cut capacity and is equipped with anti-jam technology, so it's able to slice through thick hedges and branches smoothly. The handle conveniently rotates and its dual-action hardened steel blades help reduce vibration and overall fatigue, ultimately making it more comfortable for people to use it for longer trimming sessions. Then, as the accessory's title implies, the HedgeSweep debris remover clears away clippings as you work.
Ryobi 18V One+ 13-Inch String Trimmer and Edger Kit
One of the best Ryobi tools for your yard is a string trimmer and edger combo tool. This Ryobi 13-Inch String Trimmer and Edger (P20180), along with an 18V One+ 4Ah battery and an 18V One+ charger, currently retails for $139 at Home Depot. We can only hope we'll see a similar price for the soon-to-be-released Ryobi 13-Inch String Trimmer and Edger Kit, which will come with a PCLST02 string trimmer and edger model, an 18V One+ 2Ah battery, an 18V One+ charger, a grass deflector, and a front handle.
The PCLST02 model comes equipped with a front handle that gives users greater control during use and an adjustable telescoping shaft, which can be twisted to transition the tool between trimmer and edger modes. It also features an adjustable 11- to 13-inch cut swath and an auto-feed head that makes it so you won't have to bump the head during use for more line. On a single charge, Ryobi estimates this yard tool can run for over 25 minutes on the included 2Ah battery.
Ryobi 40V 12-Inch Snow Shovel Kit
If you live in an area that regularly gets a lot of snow, you might want to invest in a power shovel for your yard, like Ryobi's upcoming 40V 12-Inch Snow Shovel Kit. This kit comes with a RY40SN01 snow shovel, a 40V 4Ah battery, a 40V charger, and a front handle attachment. At the time of writing, Ryobi doesn't have a price listed on its website for this kit, but the RY40SN01 snow shovel currently appears at Home Depot for $199, with no battery or charger included in that price.
Price speculation aside, the Ryobi's RY40SN01 snow shovel has a clearing width of 12 inches, a clearing depth of 6 inches, and a clearing distance of 30 feet, meaning it can redirect snow up to 30 feet away with adjustable chutes that let you customize whether it goes left or right in a 60-degree range. For user comfort, it features an adjustable shaft, a relatively lightweight design, and a front handle to give you extra control. There are two different speeds you can switch between based on the task at hand, and on a single charge with the included 40V 4Ah battery it can clear up to eight car spaces.
Ryobi 18V One+ 700 PSI Power Cleaner Kit
Pressure washers are useful for cleaning everything in and around your yard, including your vehicles, patio furniture, grills, and even your home, depending on its exterior material. One option on the way from Ryobi is this 18V One+ 700 PSI Power Cleaner Kit, which comes with a power cleaner tool (PCLPC07), an 18V One+ 4Ah battery, an 18V One+ charger, and an assortment of accessories. Ryobi's PCLPC07 power cleaner model has debuted at Home Depot and currently retails for $129, though that price doesn't include a battery or a charger.
This power cleaner can deliver up to 700 PSI of pressure at a rate of 0.8 gallons per minute (GPM). You can attach it to any standard garden hose, or you can make it mobile away from a water spigot with the included 20-foot siphon hose and 2-liter bottle adaptor. For different cleaning jobs, there are three included nozzles: a Turbo nozzle, a 15-degree nozzle, and a 40-degree nozzle. Plus, it also features a ¼-inch quick-connect nozzle coupler that allows you to use most other pressure washer accessories if you want to expand your collection.
Ryobi 18V One+ 12-Inch 3-in-1 Mower, String Trimmer, and Edger Kit
It's pretty common to see a yard tool that functions as both a string trimmer and an edger, but have you seen one that can function as a mower, too? That's exactly what the Ryobi PCLST05 3-in-1 12-Inch Power Tool is designed to do: act as a string trimmer, edger, and mower. An upcoming kit from Ryobi (PCLST05K) includes this 3-in-1 yard tool, an 18V One+ 4Ah battery, an 18V One+ charger, a 12-inch detachable deck, a grass deflector, and a front handle. We're hoping it'll be priced similarly to another 3-in-1 model (P20016) made by Ryobi, which retails for $149 without a battery and charger.
The newer PCLST05 3-in-1 tool can apparently last for over one hour on the kit's included 18V 4Ah battery, though Ryobi doesn't specify whether this is when it's in use as a mower, string trimmer, or edger. To use it as a mower, you can attach a 12-inch deck that has a four-position, single-point height adjustment setting between 1.5 to 3.5 inches. When you need to switch it back to string trimmer mode, the deck can detach with a step-release pedal. In string trimmer mode, the tool offers a 10- to 12-inch cut swath and utilizes its auto-feed head that automatically advances the line. Then, to switch between trimming and edging, all you have to do is twist the shaft.
Ryobi USB Lithium Pruning Shears Kit
One Ryobi tool every home landscaper finds useful is a good pair of electric pruning shears, and this Ryobi USB Lithium Pruning Shears Kit (FVPS51K) is coming soon. The kit will come with the FVPS51 model of pruning shears, a 2Ah battery, and a USB charging cable. Ryobi has other USB-based power tools and other cordless pruning shears with a more standard 18V battery, but not many previous tools that combine the two like the FVPS51 pruning shears in this soon-to-be-released kit, so it's difficult to guess what its price might be.
Looking a little closer at Ryobi's upcoming FVPS51 shears, it has a cut capacity of ⅜ inch, an ergonomic and lightweight design for comfort, and a two-finger trigger that gives you greater control. Between charges, these shears can make a little over 450 cuts, and there's a built-in LED light indicator to help you see exactly when it's running low on battery. In addition to recharging it, the battery can be removed and used to charge other devices via the USB-C port as well.