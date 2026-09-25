2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review: When Select Makes More Sense Than Premium

The 2026 Mustang Mach-E has managed the incredible feat of staying alive despite Ford's killing spree amid its electric offerings. With the death of the F-150 Lightning, for now the Mach-E and the electric version of the Transit van are the only two EVs that carry a Ford badge.

Even though I'm not a big fan of the "Mustang" moniker — given the fact it's a four-door (albeit reasonably sporty) SUV – I've always liked the Mach-E. I was impressed with the model I drove a couple of years ago, even though I had nowhere to conveniently charge it at the time. And the much more athletic Rally Mach-E was an absolute riot to drive in the mud.

Now that I have moved back to an area with better EV infrastructure, I was ready to give the Mach-E another go. EVs bill themselves as practical daily drivers with none of the monetary fuss that's inherent to gasoline powered vehicles in this current juncture of 2026. With a few more model years under its belt, does the Mach-E still hold up?