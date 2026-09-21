4 Laptop Brands That Put Repairability First

Many people planning to buy a new, top-rated laptop focus on the hardware and software specifications, like the CPU, RAM, GPU, and operating system. But there's another aspect that's just as important: repairability. At a time when computers, or hardware in general, are getting more expensive, buyers should consider repairability. A broken USB port, a malfunctioning RAM stick, or a faulty laptop fan shouldn't be the reason you end up replacing an otherwise perfect laptop. That's where repairability comes in, letting you or a professional easily repair, replace, or upgrade different hardware components.

Not long ago, laptops were more repairable. But after manufacturers started prioritizing slimmer designs, repairability suffered. Slimmer designs meant smaller components and more closely packed hardware. Apart from that, laptops started featuring fewer ports, with many newer models dropping Ethernet, HDMI, and USB-A ports. But even today, a few laptop brands still put repairability first.

For a few brands, this commitment shows across their product range. However, some companies have dedicated series, usually business-oriented models, that are more repairable, while their other laptops come with the same limitations, such as soldered RAM. So, you can't treat an entire brand as repair-friendly based on a few models. Based on this aspect and their repairability scores, here are the laptop brands that still focus on repairability, even if that focus is limited to a series or two.