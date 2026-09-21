4 Laptop Brands That Put Repairability First
Many people planning to buy a new, top-rated laptop focus on the hardware and software specifications, like the CPU, RAM, GPU, and operating system. But there's another aspect that's just as important: repairability. At a time when computers, or hardware in general, are getting more expensive, buyers should consider repairability. A broken USB port, a malfunctioning RAM stick, or a faulty laptop fan shouldn't be the reason you end up replacing an otherwise perfect laptop. That's where repairability comes in, letting you or a professional easily repair, replace, or upgrade different hardware components.
Not long ago, laptops were more repairable. But after manufacturers started prioritizing slimmer designs, repairability suffered. Slimmer designs meant smaller components and more closely packed hardware. Apart from that, laptops started featuring fewer ports, with many newer models dropping Ethernet, HDMI, and USB-A ports. But even today, a few laptop brands still put repairability first.
For a few brands, this commitment shows across their product range. However, some companies have dedicated series, usually business-oriented models, that are more repairable, while their other laptops come with the same limitations, such as soldered RAM. So, you can't treat an entire brand as repair-friendly based on a few models. Based on this aspect and their repairability scores, here are the laptop brands that still focus on repairability, even if that focus is limited to a series or two.
Framework
If you prioritize repairability, Framework is by far the best laptop brand to go with. Unlike many other manufacturers, which reserve higher repairability scores for specific models or series, Framework builds the entire brand around repairability. Framework's recent laptops have earned a perfect 10/10 on iFixit's repairability score. You can easily remove components and replace or upgrade any faulty parts, including the ports, display, speakers, and even the mainboard, all without the need for sophisticated tools or an advanced understanding of the hardware.
Framework designs its laptops around streamlining repairs and replacements for the average user. You don't necessarily need to consult a professional. The best part is that nearly all hardware components have dedicated QR codes; scanning them opens guides that detail the replacement process and show you the available replacement options. It makes the entire process incredibly easy. This also means you can swap out ports to meet your needs. For instance, if you are connecting the Framework laptop to an external display, you can swap the USB-C expansion card for an HDMI expansion card, provided you have one.
That said, Framework laptops have some downsides as well. The higher upfront pricing is perhaps an important reason the brand hasn't achieved widespread adoption. Apart from that, Framework laptops are not available in every country, at least not through official channels. However, the company ships its products to the US, Canada, and most European countries.
ASUS
When it comes to laptop repairability, ASUS is another popular name in the space. The brand has bagged the top spot in the US PIRG rankings for two consecutive years, 2025 and 2026. In 2025, ASUS secured the A- grade, while in 2026, it earned a B+ grade, ranking above leading laptop manufacturers like HP, Microsoft, and Apple.
PIRG grades laptops from different manufacturers based on a set of parameters. These include the ease with which a laptop can be disassembled, availability and affordability of replacement parts, and whether repair manuals are easily available, with the first criterion carrying the most weight. Based on its assessment, PIRG found ASUS to be a better choice for repairability than Acer and Dell. Even older ASUS laptops, like the Zenbook UX32VD and the Chromebook C202, have repairability scores of 8/10 and 9/10, respectively.
Despite ASUS being a repairability-oriented brand, you can't assume that all of its laptops have a good repairability score. For instance, the ROG Flow Z13, which had a 10/10 score under France's repairability index, was given only 7/10 by the iFixit team. Also, many ASUS laptops ship with soldered RAM, which makes future RAM upgrades nearly impossible. That's something you will have to verify before purchasing an ASUS laptop.
Dell
Dell is another brand that manufactures repairable laptops, especially in its business-focused Latitude series. The Dell Latitude E5270, released in 2016, earned a repairability score of 10 from iFixit. In PIRG's analysis, Dell scored a B- in both 2025 and 2026. PIRG's report also states that while Dell laptops generally score well for repairability, the brand's links with associations that are opposed to Right to Repair hurt its rankings. In its 2025 report, PIRG notes that Dell laptops have become easier to disassemble in the recent past, which is a major criterion behind the grading.
However, as we saw with ASUS, not every Dell laptop scores well on repairability. Some consumer-oriented models, like the XPS series, can be challenging to repair, especially with non-removable batteries and soldered components. If you are looking to buy a Dell laptop and prioritize repairability, consider going with the business-class models. These are generally more repairable.
Lenovo
Lenovo is another popular brand focused on repairability, though that reputation largely comes from the ThinkPad series. All of its recent models from the ThinkPad series perform well on iFixit's repairability score. For instance, the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 5 scores 9/10, while the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 7 and T16 Gen 5 score a perfect 10/10. As for Lenovo's standing in the PIRG report, the brand received a C grade in 2026, placing it above Apple with a C-. In 2025, Lenovo got an F grade, but that was because the brand didn't share the repairability data with PIRG.
When you look at the newer ThinkPad models, the RAM and storage, two critical components in a laptop, are easily replaceable. Similarly, the display, battery, fan, and keyboard can all be easily replaced. Lenovo also offers detailed guidance and manuals on the process. Of course, you will find several Lenovo laptops, primarily the slimmer, consumer-focused lineup, that are not as repairable, but with its ThinkPad series, Lenovo continues to ace iFixit's repairability score year after year.
When it comes to Lenovo, or any laptop brand other than Framework, the specific series or model matters more than the brand itself. But lately, more companies are focusing on repairability, especially since the Right to Repair movement gained traction. Even the new Apple MacBook Neo received a 6/10 from iFixit, making it the most repairable MacBook in 14 years.