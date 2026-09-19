5 Amazon Power Tools Under $70 With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings
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These days, many retailers have exclusive power tool brands under their wing. For example, Harbor Freight owns a ton of tool brands, like Bauer, Hercules, and Predator, which tackle different price points and performance needs. In general, buying from retailers gives you benefits like membership discounts, less chances of counterfeit products, or just being able to try it for yourself before buying.
However, there are also a few reasons why Amazon can be a great alternative. With Amazon, there are plenty of ways to save money on new power tools, especially if you use your Amazon Prime Visa card, find Amazon Coupons, plan around free delivery days, or wait for big discount events, like Black Friday. You can also enjoy conveniences like fast shipping, huge selection, and access to reviews from thousands of customers.
For people who don't mind exploring popular brands, there are many options from smaller power tool manufacturers worth considering. Although they may not have the same name recall as tools from big names like DeWalt, Milwaukee, or Ryobi, they can sometimes come in more affordable prices, or offer models with specs that don't have something comparable with your existing power tool system. They could also have unique features for the tasks that you find yourself doing frequently. So, if you're in the market for a highly-rated power tool under $70, you might want to check out these five.
Seesii 6-Inch Mini Electric Chainsaw
Priced at $33.99, the Seesii Mini Chainsaw is an affordable alternative to some mini chainsaws that you can get from Ryobi, Milwaukee, or DeWalt. Not only is it ready to work out of the box, but the set also includes a pair of 21V batteries, charger, an extra chain, gloves, nut driver, screw driver, and oil bottle.
According to Seesii, its two batteries can cut more than a hundred pieces of 4-inch wood, and also allow up to 100 minutes of continuous operation. It has a 900W motor with a chain speed of 30 ft/s. For those who want to cut more than just branches, Seesii notes that it can cut a 6-inch diameter trunk in about seven seconds on average. However, its key selling point is how light it is — 2.7 lbs, about the same weight as the M5 MacBook Air.
If you want to enjoy the kits that bundle it with other landscaping power tools, there are more expensive options that range between $59.99 to $299.99. Collectively, the different sets and bundles have garnered an average rating of 4.5 stars from 16,300 Amazon customers, with around 75% of them even giving it a perfect five-star rating. One user even noted that while they initially made fun of it, it was impressive for its compactness.
NOCO Air AL5 Cordless Tire Inflator & Portable Air Compressor
Whether you need to blow up a ball or a tire, a portable air compressor can save the day, like the NOCO Air AL5. With a tire capacity of 31 inches, it has a max airflow of 17 LPM, or 0.6 cu ft, and a max pressure of 130 psi. On a single charge, NOCO notes that it's capable of taking two flat tires to a full one. If you do need to more than twice, it takes about an hour and half to fully charge it again.
If you're just topping off tires, it mentions that you can get to 40 psi in under a minute. There's also an auto-shut off feature, so you don't have to worry about accidentally going over. Unlike other tire inflators, the NOCO Air AL5 also has the added feature of acting like a power bank. Because of this, it can function well for emergencies on the road. Apart from the inflator, it has a 10-inch inflation hose, microfiber storage bag, and three adapters; presta valve, needle, and inflatable.
Retailing for just under $70, it comes with a one-year warranty. As of September 2026, more than 1,200 people have rated it 4.1 stars on average, and it is also listed as an Amazon's Choice product. As of writing, more than 350 Amazon reviewers have given it a five-star rating.
KIMO ⅜-inch Cordless Electric Ratchet Wrench Set
While it doesn't rank very highly on our list of major cordless ratchet wrench brands, a lot of people swear by KIMO's 12V cordless electric ratchet wrench set on Amazon. Powered with its 12V battery system, the ⅜-inch Cordless Electric Ratchet can generate up to 40 ft-lbs of torque with a maximum speed of 400 rpm. At just under $60, the set includes a pair of 2 Ah batteries, charger, eight sockets, and a hard case. It's capable of both forward and reverse, as well as a battery light indicator.
If you don't particularly need the extra battery and storage bag, there's an option to get KIMO's $34.99 set, which includes the ratchet, seven sockets, battery, and charger. But should you have a little more budget, Kimo also sells a variant that runs on its 20V battery system. Although this is above budget, for $79.99, KIMO's 20V Electric Ratchet Wrench ⅜ comes with the an adapter, 3-inch extension bar, seven sockets, fast charger, a pair of chargers, and a storage bag. With a 40 minute run-time, it can generate up to 89 ft-lbs of torque.
Sharing its rating with other cordless electric wrench sets from KIMO, people who bought it from Amazon seem to be pretty satisfied with an average rating of 4.4 stars from 12,400 reviewers. In fact, most of them even thought it was worth giving a perfect five-star rating.
Avid Power 20V Cordless Drill Set
These days, there are a lot of cheap cordless drills that can help you settle into a new place more efficiently, including the Avid Power 20V cordless drill set that you can get on Amazon. Made for home use, it is meant to drill through surfaces like wood, drywall, and thin metal. On a 1.5-inch piece of wood, Avid Power claims it can bore two holes for every minute and work, up to half an hour non-stop. It also boasts variable speed control and an LED work light to help support work in dark spaces. In addition, it comes with 22 accessories, which include drill bits, driver bits, an extended bar, and flexible shaft.
Like many options on this list, one of its key selling points is that it's super light. Even with its 20V battery, it weighs just 2.49 lbs — even lighter than a toaster. With a standard retail price of $46.99, it comes in four colors: pink, red, black, and blue. One of the most popular items on this list, the Avid Power 20V Cordless Drill Set is an Amazon's Choice product with over 1,800 people rating it five stars. As of September 2026, over 23,000 reviewers have also rated it 4.6 stars on average. Many people have consistently praised its lightness, ergonomics, and long battery life. But take note, the company did caution that it's not suitable for professional use, especially on hard surfaces like concrete.
YUQUESEN Cordless Leaf Blower
No matter what season it is, there's always a reason to have a good blower device in your garage. For some people, it could be blowing snow, getting rid of debris behind your pickup, or just making sure you can see the path in your garden. While there are plenty of leaf blower brands, the YUQUESEN Cordless Leaf Blower is one great budget option. Joining the likes of the Ego Power+ 880-cfm Blower, Milwaukee M18 Fuel Blower, Makita 18V LXT Cordless Blower, it's part of our list of the best leaf blowers you can get on Amazon.
Designed for long use, YUQUESEN is committed to ergonomics and one-handed operation. At 2.8 lbs, it's pretty light, and it can work up to 13 minutes per battery — 26 minutes with the two batteries. It can generate up to 110 mph of wind, which means it's more than enough for debris, dust, leaves, snow, and water droplets. Aside from the leaf blower unit, it includes a pair of batteries, charger, manual, and storage bag. It also includes nozzles for more precise blowing.
Retailing for $59.99, the YUQUESEN Cordless Leaf Blower has an average rating of 4.4 stars from 1,400+ Amazon users. It shares this rating with the other models with different colors, which are closer to $90. Among them, 74% have rated it five stars with some praises being that it is powerful for its size, solid build, and quiet performance.