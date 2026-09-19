5 Amazon Power Tools Under $70 With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings

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These days, many retailers have exclusive power tool brands under their wing. For example, Harbor Freight owns a ton of tool brands, like Bauer, Hercules, and Predator, which tackle different price points and performance needs. In general, buying from retailers gives you benefits like membership discounts, less chances of counterfeit products, or just being able to try it for yourself before buying.

However, there are also a few reasons why Amazon can be a great alternative. With Amazon, there are plenty of ways to save money on new power tools, especially if you use your Amazon Prime Visa card, find Amazon Coupons, plan around free delivery days, or wait for big discount events, like Black Friday. You can also enjoy conveniences like fast shipping, huge selection, and access to reviews from thousands of customers.

For people who don't mind exploring popular brands, there are many options from smaller power tool manufacturers worth considering. Although they may not have the same name recall as tools from big names like DeWalt, Milwaukee, or Ryobi, they can sometimes come in more affordable prices, or offer models with specs that don't have something comparable with your existing power tool system. They could also have unique features for the tasks that you find yourself doing frequently. So, if you're in the market for a highly-rated power tool under $70, you might want to check out these five.