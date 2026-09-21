5 Weapons That Could Actually Sink A US Nuclear Submarine

In 1954, the United States introduced the world to the first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus (SSN-571). Ever since, each new U.S. Navy sub has been nuclear-powered. They make up a massive submarine force consisting of more than 70 active vessels, so the Navy puts a lot of resources into their operation. Over the years, the U.S. has lost two nuclear submarines with all hands, the USS Thresher (SSN-593) and the USS Scorpion (SSN-589), though neither succumbed to enemy action.

Still, that doesn't mean that there aren't any weapons capable of sinking a U.S. nuclear submarine. In fact, there are several that could take out one of the Navy's nuclear-powered subs, and it's fortunate that none have fallen in combat. As a result, determining what has the capability to sink a nuclear submarine is limited to what is known about a sub's defenses and the weapons designed to sink them, and there are a lot when you think about it.

Looking back through history at what's taken out non-nuclear submarines with everything from torpedoes to depth charges, there's plenty that can sink a sub from a historical viewpoint. There are also several weapons that aren't necessarily designed to sink a submarine that could likely do so if employed in the right conditions. Submariners know the dangers posed to them all too well, and given the chance, each of these five weapons has the potential to sink an American nuclear submarine.