How Anti-Submarine Rockets Work To Neutralize Their Target

Because of the specialized nature of submarines, a distinct military strategy called anti-submarine warfare, or ASW, was created to counter them. Its primary objective is to defend ships and allied assets by identifying, locating, and eliminating enemy submarines, using sonar, aircraft, dedicated submarines, and formidable weaponry. One of the most effective armaments used are anti-submarine rockets, which is known as a "Standoff" weapon. A Stand Off weapon is built to hit targets from a distance, allowing the launch platform the ability to evade the targets' defenses.

Anti-submarine rockets, as the name suggests, are designed to attack and destroy submarines. They're typically vertically launched from surface ships into the sky toward their target before falling into the water then, as a torpedo, acquires its target. Because of the threat submarines pose, several of the most powerful navy destroyers in the world are armed with anti-submarine rockets.

There are several components for anti-submarine rockets. The RUR-5 system, for example, primarily uses the Mk 112 octuple launcher, which can have a firing radius of 360 degrees depending on its placement. For the rocket, the RUR-5 uses a missile that acts as the delivery vehicle for the payload and is powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor. The torpedo payload is located in the front half of the fuselage, which is either the Mark 44 or Mark 45 acoustic homing torpedoes, but it can also be fitted with the W44 nuclear depth charge.