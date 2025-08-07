Can A Submarine Survive A Nuclear Attack?

Nuclear weapons produce frighteningly massive detonations that destroy everything in their path. They've only ever been used once during wartime, and the bombs of today are even deadlier than the one the Enola Gay dropped on Hiroshima in 1945. Nuclear weapons have gotten more complex; they have significantly higher yields, and they're capable of causing widespread destruction. They've been tested in all manner of environments, including atmospheric detonation, in space, on land, underground, under and on the surface of water.

Because large formations of ships, like Aircraft Carrier groups, are targets of nuclear weapons, it's interesting to consider what might happen to any vessels operating beneath the surface. Modern nuclear submarines, like those serving numerous navies around the world, are some of the most sophisticated military machines ever produced, and believe it or not, they've been designed to withstand nuclear blasts. Of course, there are many caveats and numerous factors to consider, including explosive yield, where precisely detonation occurs, and the sub's depth.

If a bomb or nuclear-armed torpedo were to strike a submarine directly, it wouldn't survive, but the U.S. Navy and others around the globe have tactics in place to combat the threat. Doing so requires a great deal of training and no small amount of luck because of the nature of submarine nuclear detonations. Most likely think that diving as deep as a sub can go is the best strategy, but it's actually the worst move imaginable. The current practice is to rise to periscope depth and ready the sub in the same manner as is done for depth charge attacks.