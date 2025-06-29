Why The US Military Doesn't Use Titanium For Submarine Hulls (Despite Its Strength)

Titanium sounds perfect on paper. Even Apple uses Grade 5 titanium for its iPhones. It's lighter than steel, far stronger by weight, and shrugs off corrosion from salt water. It can dive deeper and avoid detection better due to its non-magnetic properties. So why doesn't the U.S. Navy use it for its submarine hulls?

The answer starts with cost and complexity. Titanium is rare, expensive, and incredibly hard to work with at scale. Welding titanium panels for something as large as a submarine hull requires special argon-rich environments and highly trained welders. Even then, titanium is prone to brittleness and cracking, a deal-breaker for deep-diving submarines.

Steel, particularly the HY-80 grade used by the U.S. Navy, offers a balance of strength, availability, and cost. The industrial base to build steel submarines is mature and supported by decades of naval experience. In contrast, building titanium hulls would require a major overhaul of supply chains and shipyards, not to mention much higher budgets.