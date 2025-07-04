Which Country Has The Most Nuclear Submarines In Its Military?

Nuclear submarines are a key deterrent. Consequently, it is no surprise that major global powers continue to invest heavily in the expansion and modernization of their submarine fleets. According to Statistica, China boasted a total of 12 nuclear submarines at the start of 2024, split evenly into six attack submarines and six ballistic missile submarines.

Russia, a long-standing power in submarine technology, maintains an even larger undersea presence. The Russian Navy's submarine force is reported to have approximately 30 nuclear submarines with attack and ballistic missile capabilities, solidifying its position as a significant global naval player.

However, no nation comes close to the United States. With a naval fleet that includes as many as 71 nuclear submarines, the U.S. Navy possesses the largest and arguably most capable nuclear submarine force in the world. The American submarine fleet includes 53 fast attack submarines, 14 ballistic missile submarines and 4 guided missile submarines. Together, this formidable force is a key component of the nation's global power projection and strategic deterrence capabilities.