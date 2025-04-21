What Is The Most Advanced Russian Submarine In Service Today?

The United States Navy's submarine fleet is bigger than you think, consisting of more than 70 subs, but Russia's comes in a close second with roughly 64 vessels in its arsenal. It has 16 ballistic missile submarines (often referred to as boomers), 14 nuclear-powered and 23 diesel-electric attack submarines, and 11 cruise missile subs. Its most advanced boat is the Yasen-M class – designated by NATO as the Severodvinsk-class after the name of the first in its class. U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck warned lawmakers that this class of guided missile submarine rivals America's fleet in terms of stealth.

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis had similar concerns a year prior, saying that these Russian boats increased the risk American sailors face in the Atlantic and that that battlespace can no longer be thought of as uncontested. The Yasen-M class boat is a subclass of the Yasen class that's roughly nine meters (29 feet) shorter for a total length of 130 meters (426 feet) and was built with an updated nuclear reactor design. It's a formidable vessel capable of launching up to three types of long-range missiles at land targets as well as adversarial surface ships from its 32 vertical launch system (VLS) tubes.

The most frightening of the three missile types is the Zircon anti-ship hypersonic missile that can travel around a mile a second. Hypersonic missiles will change war forever. If a ship detected this hypersonic missile even 100 miles out, it only gives air defense systems roughly one minute to respond.

