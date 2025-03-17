How Long Can A Military Submarine Stay At Sea Before Needing To Refuel And Replenish?

Nuclear reactors are amazing pieces of technology. They're clean sources of energy, generate tons of power around the world, and keep American aircraft carriers and submarines at sea. U.S. subs' nuclear power plants are among the components that make them such marvelous machines. Sure, there's the ability of military submarines to essentially stay underwater indefinitely, use sound to navigate the world's oceans, dive to depths that would crush most anything else manmade, and launch cruise missiles while submerged. But it's the nuclear reactor that lets these impressive metal tubes stay at sea between 15 and 20 years before they need to return to port to refuel.

Advertisement

The submarines in the U.S. Navy's bigger-than-you-think submarine fleet are built to be in service for nearly half a century. The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines are being replaced with newer Virginia-class boats, but they've been in service since 1976, meaning they've only needed to refuel two or three times throughout their entire lifespan. Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines were designed to remain in service for 30 years, but upgrades extended their operational lives to 42 years. The newer Columbia class is expected to have a service life of 42 years, too.

Refueling ballistic-missile and attack submarines is nothing like pulling your car into a gas station. It's a major event. They undergo what's known as an engineered refueling overhaul, which entails maintenance and alterations to a sub's interior, as well as replacing the nuclear reactor's fuel.

Advertisement