How Long Can A Military Submarine Stay Underwater?

The first recognized "military submarine" was a one-man vessel called the Turtle, created by Yale graduate David Bushnell. The purpose of the wooden sub was to dive under enemy ships without being detected and place a mine filled with gunpowder. It only had 30 minutes of air, so the job had to be done quickly. On September 7, 1776 (the Revolutionary War), history's first (unsuccessful) submarine attack occurred when the Turtle slipped under the British warship HMS Eagle. While it never successfully completed a mission, George Washington still considered it "an effort of genius."

Advertisement

Technology combined with our human ingenuity and passion for exploration has morphed the submarine from a tiny turtle into a juggernaut. For instance, the United States Navy Ohio-class submarines is just one of four different classes used in the Navy's fleet, which is probably bigger than you think – all of which are nuclear-powered (the last diesel-powered sub was retired in 2007).

Advanced systems on board these vessels allow them to take the abundant salt water around them and break it down using electricity into oxygen and hydrogen, a process called electrolysis. Meanwhile, a distillation plant takes in seawater, heats it to remove the salt from the water vapor produced, and then cools that desalinated vapor in a collection tank as fresh water. In some cases, this distillation process can make as much as 40,000 gallons of fresh water daily, most of which is used to cool electronic equipment (computers and navigation equipment) but is also used for drinking water, cooking, and personal hygiene needs.

Advertisement