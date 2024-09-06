The UK's Astute-Class Submarine Is The World's Next-Generation Stealth Submarine

Submarine warfare has been around since the American Civil War. In the decades since, subs have become high-tech military machines capable of taking part in a variety of missions. When people think of submarines, they likely consider the United States' submarine force, which is bigger than most people think, with 71 active subs. Still, the U.S. isn't the only nation that uses submarines, and the United Kingdom has plenty of attack submarines and ballistic missile submarines in its fleet.

Advertisement

The UK's newest submarine class, the BAE Astute-class, is one of the world's most advanced vessels of its type. The U.K. first introduced its new class in 2014, and once all of them are completed, there will be seven active nuclear-powered submarines. The U.K. is also working on another class, the Dreadnought-class, though this won't be able to replace the existing Vanguard-class until sometime in the early 1930s. The Astute-class, on the other hand, already has vessels in the water.

Thus far, the U.K. has built and commissioned five Astute-class vessels. These are the HMS Astute (S119), HMS Ambush (S120), HMS Artful (S121), HMS Audacious (S122), and the HMS Anson (S123). The two other boats in the class, which should join the fleet in 2024 and 2026, are the HMS Agamemnon (S124) and HMS Agincourt (S125), respectively. The Astute-class subs are the largest, most powerful, and most technologically advanced submarines operated by the Royal Navy. On top of that, they're comparable or superior to the U.S. Virginia-class, which is its newest submarine.

Advertisement