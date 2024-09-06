The UK's Astute-Class Submarine Is The World's Next-Generation Stealth Submarine
Submarine warfare has been around since the American Civil War. In the decades since, subs have become high-tech military machines capable of taking part in a variety of missions. When people think of submarines, they likely consider the United States' submarine force, which is bigger than most people think, with 71 active subs. Still, the U.S. isn't the only nation that uses submarines, and the United Kingdom has plenty of attack submarines and ballistic missile submarines in its fleet.
The UK's newest submarine class, the BAE Astute-class, is one of the world's most advanced vessels of its type. The U.K. first introduced its new class in 2014, and once all of them are completed, there will be seven active nuclear-powered submarines. The U.K. is also working on another class, the Dreadnought-class, though this won't be able to replace the existing Vanguard-class until sometime in the early 1930s. The Astute-class, on the other hand, already has vessels in the water.
Thus far, the U.K. has built and commissioned five Astute-class vessels. These are the HMS Astute (S119), HMS Ambush (S120), HMS Artful (S121), HMS Audacious (S122), and the HMS Anson (S123). The two other boats in the class, which should join the fleet in 2024 and 2026, are the HMS Agamemnon (S124) and HMS Agincourt (S125), respectively. The Astute-class subs are the largest, most powerful, and most technologically advanced submarines operated by the Royal Navy. On top of that, they're comparable or superior to the U.S. Virginia-class, which is its newest submarine.
The Astute-class submarines
The HMS Astute (S119) was the first Astute-class submarine to enter the Royal Navy, and it set the standard for the boats that followed. In terms of size, Astute-class submarines are 97 meters long, they displace 7,400 tons of seawater, and they can travel up to 30 knots. Like other nuclear-powered submarines, Astute-class subs do not have a combat range — they can continue operating for years with only the needs of the crew requiring a return to port, a resupply of food, or other personnel issues.
Typically, a crew will remain at sea for 80 to 90 days before resurfacing to rotate out, so people are one of the few limitations of the class. In terms of weapon systems, these submarines carry the Tomahawk Land Attack Cruise Missile (TLAM), which is capable of striking ground targets hundreds of miles from the boat. Astute-class subs carry the Tomahawk IV, which is the latest version of the missile that's capable of reaching targets in excess of 1,000 miles. Additional armaments include the Spearfish torpedo, each of which weighs two tons.
These torpedoes can strike a target up to 14 miles away, which can be increased to 30 miles away at low speed. They're guided by wire or inbuilt sonar to deliver a 660 lb. explosive charge upon impact or through acoustic proximity. Most important is the submarine's updated electronics and Command and Control System. The boat's commander can receive and relay information via the boat's Above Water Systems (AWS) and Under Water Surveillance (UWS) sensors to create a live tactical display.
What makes the Astute-class special?
All of these technical specifications are impressive, but what makes the U.K.'s newest toy special? For one thing, each boat is stacked with the most technologically advanced sensors ever created for submarine warfare. The boats can literally circumnavigate the planet without resurfacing, which is possible via its oxygen and freshwater generating systems aboard. That's a feat that is only capable on similarly equipped U.S. submarines, making the Astute-class subs on par with the leading subs in existence.
Another feat of the Astute-class boats is that they are the only submarines outside of the U.S. Navy that can fire Tomahawk missiles. That alone makes them superior to the submarines operated by potential enemy states like the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation or North Korea, which has a tactical nuclear submarine. Something that makes the Astute-class submarine superior is its ability to operate without making a sound. Each boat is equipped with 39,000 acoustic tiles that mask its sonar signature, effectively making them stealth submarines that are impossible to detect.
The sonar system onboard is the Sonar 2076 system, which has the processing power of 2,000 computer laptops. They also have the most hydrophones of any vessel, giving the U.K. a significant advantage in anti-submarine warfare. One interesting aspect of the boats' design is the lack of an optical periscope — something that's long been the standard in submarine design. Instead, it receives imagery via fiber-optic cables that provide a detailed 360-degree view. All of these come together to make the Astute-class submarines some of the most technologically advanced attack submarines in operation.