Yes, The US Has Lost Not One, But Two Nuclear Submarines - Here's What Happened

Nuclear submarines are some of the most impressive and technologically advanced warships of all time, and the United States Navy has a boatload of them. In fact, every submarine operated by the U.S. Navy is nuclear powered, and they are some of the most important strategic assets in the fleet. That's true of the Virginia-class subs as well as the older Ohio-class variety. Still, despite the heavy protection and efforts made to ensure they're operated safely, the unforeseen can rear its ugly head.

This happened, not once, but twice, when two nuclear submarines were lost: the USS Thresher (SSN-593) and the USS Scorpion (SS-589). The loss of a nuclear submarine is catastrophic for a number of reasons, most notably the loss of life. The submarines had sizable crews, and none survived their destruction. In addition to the lives lost, nuclear submarines are expensive and vital pieces of equipment, so losing both during the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union was devastating.

Those losses notwithstanding, nuclear submarines are powered by nuclear reactors, so there's the potential for environmental damage that can occur when they're exposed to seawater. The impacts can be widespread, but fortunately, neither accident resulted in dangerous impacts on marine ecosystems. Regardless, while there has been plenty of coverage about the two lost U.S. nuclear submarines, they remain largely unknown to the public these days. Here's what happened to the USS Thresher and USS Scorpion, may their losses never be repeated or forgotten.