USS Scorpion: The Cold War Mystery That Remains Unsolved

Naval warfare has been a part of history long enough to fill history books and provide legends and lore for the masses. Combat quickly moved from above to below sea level with the introduction of submarines. The United States Navy entered the era of underwater vessels when, in 1900, Irish immigrant John P. Holland designed the Holland submarine.

Then, in 1954, the United States Navy joined the other armed forces in the Nuclear Age after it introduced the USS Nautilus. The USS Nautilus was the first submarine of its kind as it was the first-ever nuclear-powered attack submarine. The technology of the Nautilus was unlike anything in the sea at that time, with an S5W reactor giving it impressive power.

Shortly after the addition of nuclear-powered submarines, the United States Navy took its newfound technology even further with the invention of the Skipjack submarine. The Skipjacks had an improved reactor and a teardrop-shaped hull, allowing for more speed and less sound. The nuclear power of the Skipjack gave it the ability to remain under the surface for longer periods of time.

Six total Skipjack submarines were made. The Skipjack, Scamp, Sculpin, Shark, Snook, and the Scorpion. The Scorpion is perhaps the most well-known Skipjack due to the mystery that surrounds it after its mysterious disappearance and recovery that was never explained. At least not to the public.