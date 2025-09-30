Can A Submarine Outrun A Torpedo? How Their Top Speeds Compare

Ever since they started sailing the world's waterways in the 17th century, submarines have evolved significantly in the years since. Subs are some of the most important naval vessels in any blue water navy, as they can protect surface ships while engaging all manner of threats. They can fire a variety of conventional and nuclear missiles, and are exceptionally adept at evading detection by the enemy. Should a submarine be detected, the most significant threat it could face would be a torpedo.

There are other weapons targeting subs, including depth charges and anti-submarine rockets. Regardless, for the most part, the torpedo is the underwater boat's deadliest enemy. A submarine is designed to cruise through the water at considerable high speeds, but they're massive, require a great deal of energy to move, and they have large masts that increase drag. Torpedoes have far fewer limitations to their speed, as they have no mast, are designed to be as fast as technologically possible, and require less energy.

This is fairly well known, but one thing that most non-submariners might not be aware of is whether a submarine can outrun a torpedo. Submarine combat is a complex and nuanced means of fighting, and it's not as simple as saying yes or no. Were it that simple, it would still be difficult to say one way or another, but looking solely at top speeds of modern submarines vs. the world's deadliest torpedo produced by the U.S., the latter torpedoes come out ahead. Still, speed isn't the only factor in submarine warfare.