What's The Deadliest Torpedo In The World And How Many Does The US Military Have?

Along with the many early submarines used prior to the 1900s, torpedoes have evolved since their inception in 1866. Today's torpedoes are vastly different than earlier examples, as they boast considerable technology and cost. Torpedoes are used to disable or destroy both submarines and surface vessels. Typically, they detonate on contact or just before hitting their target. The deadliest torpedo in the world is a massive beast capable of taking down anything that floats or swims.

The Mk 48 Advanced Capabilities (ADCAP) Heavy Torpedo is an all-digital guided weapon featuring an impressive propulsion system. It's modular and is regularly updated to ensure it remains as lethal as possible. The total amount held by the U.S. military is classified, but in 1997, the Navy swapped out its 1,046 MOD 5s for an equal number of MOD 6s. The Mk 48's most recent model is the MOD 7 Common Broadband Advanced Sonar System (CBASS), and it's the deadliest conventional torpedo ever made.

There are nuclear torpedoes, but those are in a class all their own. On the conventional side, the Mk 48 reigns supreme, and its 650-lb. High-explosive PBXN-104 warhead is more than enough to sink the world's largest ships. The Mk 48 is safe to use, deadly to be on the receiving end of, and a leading weapon in the U.S. arsenal.