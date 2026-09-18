5 Auto Parts And Accessory Brands Owned By ZF Transmissions

ZF Transmissions — or, to use its proper name, ZF Friedrichshafen AG — was founded as Zahnradfabrik GmbH in 1915 and focused initially on manufacturing gears and transmissions for Zeppelin airships. The end of WWI necessitated a shift toward road-going vehicles, though, and the company had a three-speed vehicle gearbox on the market by 1919.

In the years that followed, ZF grew by leaps and bounds, surviving WWII and expanding its portfolio and operations significantly. As of 2025, ZF has 162 facilities in 29 countries worldwide, with annual sales of $45 billion (38.8 billion euros). The brand's transmissions have become common staples in modern vehicles, with its ultra-reliable eight-speed automatic proving particularly popular with automakers and hot-rodders alike. And the company doesn't just make one of the best-ever transmissions on a production car; it also has an aftermarket presence, selling a selection of transmission parts and vehicle fluids under its own name.

Perhaps predictably, ZF has also acquired a handful of other auto parts brands over the years. While it can't compete with other automotive brands like Michelin, which owns nine tire brands alone, ZF's portfolio includes a healthy range of brands operating in the aftermarket and original equipment (OE) spaces.