8 Private Jets That Are Faster Than The Gulfstream 550
Flying private has never been just about avoiding crowded airports. For those willing to spend millions of dollars on an aircraft, speed matters. In this regard, only a few private aircraft move faster than the Gulfstream G550. The G550 was once a benchmark for speed and range in the large-cabin business-jet market. But as manufacturers like Gulfstream and Bombardier pushed their flagship aircraft further, newer jets began surpassing their performance.
Gulfstream Aerospace introduced the G550 to the world in 2003. Since then, it's been owned by celebrities such as Tiger Woods, Rick Ross, and Mark Cuban. The G550 is an improvement on the older Gulfstream GV and was initially called the GV-Special Performance. It had its maiden flight in July 2002, with two powerful Rolls-Royce BR710 C4-11 turbofan engines, each producing up to 15,500 pounds of thrust, propelling the G550 to a top speed of Mach 0.885, making it one of the fastest private jets in the world.
However, despite this business jet's many impressive qualities, it is not at the top of its class in terms of speed. That said, here are some private jets that are faster than the Gulfstream G550.
Bombardier Global 8000 - Mach 0.95
Bombardier announced the Global 8000 in 2022, declaring it the "world's fastest civilian aircraft since Concorde." With a maximum top speed of Mach 0.95, ultra-high-speed cruise of 0.92, high-speed cruise of 0.90, and regular cruise speed of 0.85, the Global 8000 is the fastest private jet in the world.
On May 18, 2021, this $81 million jet broke the sound barrier, powered by a pair of GE Passport engines, each producing close to 19,000 pounds of thrust. These engines were built specifically for the Global 8000 but are built on high-efficiency CFM LEAP models originally designed for Boeing and Airbus. Another reason this jet can reach such impressive speeds is its single-forge design: a 52-inch titanium component known as the blisk that reduces vibration and the craft's weight.
Cessna Citation X and X+ - Mach 0.935
Before the introduction of the Bombardier Global 8000, the Cessna X and X+ were the world's undisputed fastest jets, setting the record for the fastest speed over a recognized course. Cessna, known for its military aircraft, decided to build a business jet that would leave an impression, and you can tell at a glance.
From the 37-degree swept-back wings to the highly aerodynamic body, it's clear these are business jets built to go fast. While the original Cessna Citation X reaches only Mach 0.92 and the newer advanced X+ reaches Mach 0.935, they are bunched together here because both are faster than the Gulfstream G550, and because the major difference between the X and X+ is their powerplants.
The older Citation X is powered by two Rolls-Royce/Allison AE 3007C1 engines, each producing 6,700 pounds of thrust, while the newer Citation uses the improved Rolls-Royce AE3007C2. This engine boosts takeoff thrust by 4%, adds 6-10% more power during climb and cruise, offers a more stable and efficient fan design, and features a better-optimized engine cycle with improved monitoring software.
Gulfstream G700 - Mach 0.935
The G700 is Gulfstream's current certified flagship aircraft and was introduced on October 22, 2019, at the annual National Business Aviation Association Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas. It is a direct rival to the Bombardier Global 8000, though slower, with a maximum speed of Mach 0.935, a high-speed cruise of 0.90, and a long-range cruise speed of 0.85.
It also has a comparable range of 7,750 NM, falling slightly short of Bombardier's 8000 NM. One area where it leads the Bombardier 8000 is cabin size: it has the largest purpose-built private jet cabin, at 56 feet 11 inches compared to the Global 8000's 54 feet 5 inches, one of the few jets with enough space to fit a full bedroom.
Jeff Bezos and other billionaires who own a G700 can cover huge distances at incredible speeds thanks to two powerful Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines mounted at the rear, delivering a combined 36,500 pounds of thrust.
Gulfstream G800 - Mach 0.935
The Gulfstream G800 is one of the fastest long-range business jets in the world, with a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.935, a high-speed cruise speed of 0.90, a long-range cruise speed of 0.85, and a range of 8,200 nautical miles. That combination of speed and range lets the G800 cover many transoceanic routes without a fuel stop, giving operators long-distance capability without sacrificing performance.
The aircraft uses the same Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines as the G700, with each producing 18,250 pounds of thrust. The aircraft also features a slightly shorter and lighter fuselage derived from the G650ER, helping Gulfstream balance range, weight, and performance in its flagship aircraft.
The G800 has already demonstrated its long-distance capability. In a single 17-hour flight, it covered 8,303 nautical miles going from Melbourne, Australia, to Moline, Illinois, at an average speed of Mach 0.85. The flight showed that the G800's impressive published range isn't just a theoretical figure.
Bombardier Global 7500 – Mach 0.925
The Bombardier Global 7500 was introduced in December 2018 and remains one of the fastest business jets in the world, with a maximum speed of Mach 0.925 and an average cruise speed of Mach 0.82.
What's interesting is that the 7500 and the newer 8000 share the same engine: a pair of General Electric Passport turbofan engines, each producing nearly 19,000 pounds of thrust. The reason the 7500 is not as fast as the 8000 boils down to tweaks in the engine software. These changes allow the 8000 to extract more performance from the same engines, increasing the plane's top speed by 38 mph (33 knots).
There is no bigger testament to the 7500's handling of speed than its ownership by F1 legend Niki Lauda, with other celebrities like Matt Damon and Kylie Jenner also owning this luxurious business jet at some point.
Bombardier Global 5500 - Mach 0.9
The Bombardier 5500 entered service in September 2019, and the first order was placed by an undisclosed customer on the West Coast. Then, in October, it debuted on the world stage. The 5500 is one of the most powerful business jets in the world, able to travel at least 5,900 nautical miles without stopping, and has a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.9, a high cruise speed of 0.88, and a typical cruise speed of Mach 0.85, thanks to the powerful Rolls-Royce Pearl turbofan engines, each delivering 15,125 pounds of thrust.
The $46 million Bombardier Global 5500 has many of the bells and whistles you will find in the newer 7500 and 8000 series, while costing less, offering lower operating costs, and still being faster than the Gulfstream G550. That combination makes it well-suited to business travelers who want to cross oceans at subsonic speeds while still traveling in absolute comfort.
Bombardier Global 6500 – Mach 0.9
The Bombardier Global 6500 was launched at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in 2018 and made its first flight on January 31, 2018. It then made its worldwide debut at the National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in 2019.
With a top speed of Mach 0.90, a high-speed cruise of 0.88, and a typical cruise speed of 0.85, the 6500 delivers performance identical to the 5500. Where you'll probably notice a difference is in the range it offers. While the 6500 has the same Rolls-Royce Pearl engine, it reaches a longer range of 6,600 nautical miles, 700 more than the 5500's 5,900 nautical miles, and can seat up to 17 passengers.
That same Pearl engine is also an upgraded version of the BR710 engine used in the Gulfstream G550. There's a new high-pressure compressor, and the new engine burns 7% less fuel and cuts NOx emissions by 20%.
Dassault Falcon 8X - Mach 0.9
While three-engine airliners have generally disappeared from the skies, this engine layout lives on in Dassault's Falcon 8X. This three-engine private jet, produced by the French aerospace company Dassault, was introduced in 2014, delivered in 2016, and is still in production.
The three Pratt & Whitney PW307D engines mounted at the rear each produce 6,722 pounds of thrust and have earned this jet a place on the list, with a maximum top speed of Mach 0.90 and a long-range cruise speed of Mach 0.80. Despite having three engines, the Dassault Falcon 8X is known for its fuel efficiency. According to Dassault, in a 2020 press release, "The Falcon 8X is up to 30% more fuel efficient than any other aircraft in the ultra-long-range segment."
With a maximum range of 6,450 nautical miles, the Falcon 8X combines long-range capability with a cabin that stretches 42 feet 8 inches and seats up to 16 passengers across three lounge zones.