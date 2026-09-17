8 Private Jets That Are Faster Than The Gulfstream 550

Flying private has never been just about avoiding crowded airports. For those willing to spend millions of dollars on an aircraft, speed matters. In this regard, only a few private aircraft move faster than the Gulfstream G550. The G550 was once a benchmark for speed and range in the large-cabin business-jet market. But as manufacturers like Gulfstream and Bombardier pushed their flagship aircraft further, newer jets began surpassing their performance.

Gulfstream Aerospace introduced the G550 to the world in 2003. Since then, it's been owned by celebrities such as Tiger Woods, Rick Ross, and Mark Cuban. The G550 is an improvement on the older Gulfstream GV and was initially called the GV-Special Performance. It had its maiden flight in July 2002, with two powerful Rolls-Royce BR710 C4-11 turbofan engines, each producing up to 15,500 pounds of thrust, propelling the G550 to a top speed of Mach 0.885, making it one of the fastest private jets in the world.

However, despite this business jet's many impressive qualities, it is not at the top of its class in terms of speed. That said, here are some private jets that are faster than the Gulfstream G550.