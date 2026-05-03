4 Celebrities Who Own A Gulfstream G550 Private Jet

The Gulfstream G550 has become a favorite amongst celebrities and executives alike, known for its roomy, comfortable cabin meant for conducting business in high altitudes. With its twin Rolls-Royce BR 710-C4-11 engines each offering 15,385 lbs of thrust and increased wingspan, the G550 is made for long-range travel — up to 7,770 miles. The cabin can fit up to 19 passengers depending on the chosen configuration.

There are currently 617 G550 operating around the world, most in North America. Many of these owners are celebrities, using the iconic business jet to get to meetings and events without the hassle of the airport. The G550 was released in 2003 for over $60 million, but can now be found for the bargain price of $18.8 million used. Despite being an older model, the business-focused luxury of the G550 still appeals to wealthy celebrities who may not need an entire master bedroom, like what's offered in one of the most expensive private jets ever made.