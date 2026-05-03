4 Celebrities Who Own A Gulfstream G550 Private Jet
The Gulfstream G550 has become a favorite amongst celebrities and executives alike, known for its roomy, comfortable cabin meant for conducting business in high altitudes. With its twin Rolls-Royce BR 710-C4-11 engines each offering 15,385 lbs of thrust and increased wingspan, the G550 is made for long-range travel — up to 7,770 miles. The cabin can fit up to 19 passengers depending on the chosen configuration.
There are currently 617 G550 operating around the world, most in North America. Many of these owners are celebrities, using the iconic business jet to get to meetings and events without the hassle of the airport. The G550 was released in 2003 for over $60 million, but can now be found for the bargain price of $18.8 million used. Despite being an older model, the business-focused luxury of the G550 still appeals to wealthy celebrities who may not need an entire master bedroom, like what's offered in one of the most expensive private jets ever made.
Tiger Woods
Often referred to as one of the best golfers in history, Tiger Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events, including 15 major championships. He has made over $126 million in PGA Tour earnings alone. Woods operates a Gulfstream G550 that was built in 2008 and owns a $20 million super yacht. He took 41 flights in the G550 in 2024, often dropping the celebrity athlete off at golf courses.
Wood's G550 is registered as N517TW and operated by Executive Jet Management. The G550 is not the flashiest or most expensive private jet out there (though he paid $54 million), but there's a reason Woods has used it in recent years rather than upgrading. The G550's cabin is meant for business, with a lounge and conference space with seats that can be reconfigured for meetings and dining. It can also be made into sleeping quarters with fully flat beds and there are large screens and surround sound for watching movies.
Rick Ross
Music executive and rapper William Leonard Roberts II, better known as Rick Ross, bought his G550 in 2024 after studying various planes for six months, comparing their details. Ross opted for the entire dining room setup, complete with servers and chairs with automated tables that fold out from the armrest. The interior is highly customized by Ross, who wanted red — his favorite color — and Louis Vuitton throughout. The exterior of the plane is painted black with "Rick Ro$$" and the Maybach Music Group logo in gold, the record label he founded in 2009.
Ross told Robb Report that having a private jet will help him accomplish more things and triple his wealth. "Time is much more valuable and means more to me. It's all about business," he said. His first flight, however, was with his family. Taking a family trip to Jamaica without his mother having to go through TSA was a huge accomplishment for Ross.
Mark Cuban
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is an investor that appeared as a judge on "Shark Tank," where he used his $5.7 billion net worth to fund entrepreneurs' business ventures — he left the show after Season 16. Cuban also uses that money on private jets — yes, two. Cuban currently uses a Boeing 757 for his NBA team to get around and aG550 for doing business on the go.
Cuban purchased his G550 for $40 million back in 1999 after making his first billion, placing him in the Guinness Book of World Records for "largest single e-commerce transaction." But Cuban doesn't regret the massive purchase, enjoying the freedom it's given him to take last-minute flights. He told Men's Journal Health & Fitness: "It saves me hours and hours." While there has been criticism over taking a private jet, Cuban has continued to enjoy the luxury of skipping lines at the airport.
Robert Herjavec
Speaking of "Shark Tank," fellow investor Robert Herjavec has joined Cuban in the G550 owners club, showing off his recently refurbished jet in April 2026. The interior is full of high-end upgrades, including a granite countertop in the kitchen and light wood detailing throughout. The exterior is a light gray color to match. "When we redesigned the interior, color was really important to me. I love light," Herjavec told Jetset Magazine.
Herjavec has a family with young children, and they will sometimes join him. The chairs can be reconfigured to sleep about six to seven people. He loves getting coffee from an espresso machine he had installed in the kitchen, although his wife has almost spilled the espresso on the white seats at least once. One of his favorite features, however, is a table that can be extended to form a mini-desk. This is where his kids can eat snacks and play games. In the back of the cabin is a lounging area with four gray couches and two television screens.
"I never imagined I'd own an airplane," he said, but now he's owned planes for 30 years, always wanting to go bigger. For now, the G550 seems to meet his needs, which has turned from business trips to vacations with the family.