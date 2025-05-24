Why Were Three-Engine Airliners Discontinued?

During the '60s, more and more people were clamoring to fly around the world than ever before. This led to innovations like the 747, the first twin-aisle aircraft. This bird was huge and ideal for lengthy international flights. However, for some destinations, four engines were too much and two were not enough. In the early '70s the skies saw something new in aviation, a three engine or "trijet" aircraft. With examples like the Lockheed L-1011 TriStar and McDonell Douglas DC-10, travelers noticed not only an engine under each wing but also one mounted to the center-rear where the tail was located. These weren't the only examples of the biggest Trijets to ever grace the skies. Others included the Hawker Siddeley Trident and the Boeing 727.

While the trijet continued to gain popularity, some of its shortcomings began to surface. From an airline's perspective, the engines are the most expensive part of the aircraft, both to purchase and maintain. So, when engine technology began to improve in terms of performance and efficiency, it signaled the end for the trijet. After all, from a business standpoint, why would you operate aircraft with three engines when a newer model with two can get the job done for less? However, that's not the whole story.