10 Family Vehicles That Were Super Popular In The 80s

The '80s were an interesting time for the automobile industry. In the wake of the gas crisis of the 1970s, one would think the Ronald Reagan free-market '80s would go full tilt into sleek, gas-guzzling designs. To an extent, that kind of happened. You only need to watch any given episode from Miami Vice's third season to see Don Johnson zipping around in a gorgeous Ferrari Testarossa, or any number of sweet rides every '80s kid remembers.

However, the decade was also known for big cars with boxy designs, particularly for family cars, the kind of vehicle that generally wasn't featured on Miami Vice. After all, while the dangerous glitz and glamour of southern Florida might have lent itself to fast sports cars, typical Americans were more concerned with having enough space to get the kids to middle school soccer games and loading up the trunk with groceries. To that end, family vehicles, frumpy though they may have been, dominated the decade.

Let's take a look at 10 family vehicles that were super popular in the 1980s. While Sammy Hagar may not have had these vehicles in mind when he wrote "I Can't Drive 55" in 1984, that's fine, since you're probably not going to get these vehicles up to that speed very often. At least, not with the kids in the backseat.