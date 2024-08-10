5 Of The Most Iconic Chevrolet Cop Cars Ever Built

Chevrolet has been around since 1911 and has been a cornerstone of General Motors since 1918. In its century-plus of existence, Chevy has produced more than 200 million vehicles. Last year alone, Chevy sold more than 1.7 million units in the United States, placing it third behind Ford and Toyota (via Statista). Many of those sales were to taxi companies and law enforcement organizations, who need dependable vehicles that will last a long time. Domestic police forces also love the spaciousness of some of Chevy's models, which allows for transportation of arrestees and all the weapons and electronic equipment needed to do their jobs.

Most of us have at some point seen the Chevrolet bowtie logo get steadily bigger in our rearview mirror framed by flashing red and blue lights, but even the most law-abiding drivers have seen hundreds if not thousands of Chevy police vehicles from other, less stressful angles. Some of the five Chevrolets below are law enforcement icons for their widespread and persistent use, while others have been popular with fictional television and movie police forces.