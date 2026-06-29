Five Famous Movie Cars You Wouldn't Want To Drive In Real Life
If you're a car enthusiast, odds are strong that you first developed your affinity towards motor vehicles based on something you saw on TV. Whether it was the black thunderbird in "Smokey and the Bandit," the podrace sequence in "Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace," or Dom's Dodge Charger from "The Fast and the Furious," movies do a tremendous job of igniting our imagination and changing the trajectory of our lives.
There are some movie cars that would be an absolute joy to be able to drive ourselves, even if they're not real vehicles. Meanwhile, others might seem amazing, but would actually be a disaster, either because they're too unwieldy to be practical in a real-life scenario or because the rules of the fiction would spell disaster for the driver.
For example, you might think it would be cool to fly one of the land speeders from "Return of the Jedi," but be honest: You'll probably last about five seconds before you crash into a tree and explode. There are no speeders in this article, however. We're talking exclusively about famous movie cars you wouldn't want to drive in real life.
The DeLorean from Back to the Future
Everyone wants to time travel. The allure it just too good to pass up, even if "Back to the Future" taught us that you might accidentally make your own mother fall in love with you. If you've never seen "Back to the Future," in it Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd) builds a time machine out of a DeLorean DMC-12, a notoriously failed car that began production in 1981 and only lasted a year before being discontinued in 1982. Perhaps that was part of the joke, that Doc Brown made a time machine from an infamously crummy car. Of course, "Back to the Future" was a blockbuster hit and immortalized the DeLorean, a failed vehicle that was abandoned before producing 10,000 units.
In real life, if you got to drive the DeLorean time machine from "Back to the Future," you'd be stuck driving a DeLorean. The car was heavy and performed poorly, and its stainless steel body, while rust-resistant, was an acquired taste in terms of style. And that's being generous. It featured a number of unique design choices, like the gull-wing doors and the rear-mounted engine, but just as many issues, like poor speed and acceleration for a relatively expensive vehicle.
However, if you had the DeLorean time machine, you'd had to deal with the problems of time traveling. First of all, there's the ethical ramifications of time travel, not to mention the likelihood of ending the universe as we know it. But first, you'd have to actually time travel, and in "Back to the Future," you need plutonium or 1.21 gigawatts of electricity from a bolt of lightning, neither of which are easy to come by. But those gull-wing doors sure look cool!
The Wagon Queen Family Truckster from Vacation
There used to be a time, before SUVs became popular family vehicles, when many adults had to grow up and trade their beautiful Trans Am for a station wagon. If a classic muscle car represented freedom, then a station wagon was like a prison that trapped a whole family together on seemingly endless cross-country road trips.
At least, that's my reading of the situation based on "National Lampoon's Vacation," starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo as suburban parents taking their two kids (Anothony Michael Hall and Dana Barron) on a family vacation. In order to facilitate this cross-country drive, Clark Griswold buys a new car for the occasion. Unfortunately, his desired vehicle is unavailable, so he's instead forced to put up with the Wagon Queen Family Truckster, an outrageously gaudy parody of the traditional station wagon.
The Truckster was custom-made by artist George Barris at Warner Bros. and is based on the 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire, but with modifications that even the most die-hard station wagon enthusiast would find absurd, awful, and hilarious. The excessive wood paneling, superfluous extra headlights, and puke-green color scheme are just a few of the questionable customizations that make the Wagon Queen Family Truckster memorable for all the wrong reasons. The Country Squire itself wasn't exactly a great ride, but as an eight-passenger wagon, it wasn't supposed to be.
James Bond's BMW 750iL from Tomorrow Never Dies
James Bond always has the coolest cars. From the classic Aston Martin DB5 introduced in "Goldfinger" to the Lotus Esprit from "The Spy Who Loved Me," Bond's vehicles are delightfully stylish, even before getting into all various Q-enhancements like machineguns, oil slicks, ejector seats, and optical camouflage.
At a glance, the BMW 750iL featured in 1997's "Tomorrow Never Dies" isn't the coolest-looking 007 car, but it more than makes up for it with its gadgets, including roof-mounted rockets and deployable spikes to shake off pursuers. But its show-stopping feature is remote control, allowing 007 to use a touchpad on his Ericsson cell phone to drive the car with a single finger. It probably goes without saying, but the remote control function didn't actually work, and all the "remote" driving was actually performed by carefully hidden stunt drivers. Even so, it would be awesome to drive a car like that in real life, right?
Agent 007 has an uncanny ability to instantly master any new device, gadget, or tool he's given. Most people do not have that gift. Take, for instance, Q (Desmond Llewlyn), who designed the remote control feature. While showing 007 how to drive the car remotely, the Quartermaster has a difficult time moving the car just a few feet before Bond takes control and effortlessly drives the car around with savant-like mastery over the touch controls. Then, of course, there's the fact that we're not on His Majesty's Secret Service, and the numerous Q-modifications aren't exactly street legal. Good luck explaining the rocket launchers during a routine traffic stop. By all accounts, the regular BMW 750iL was a neat sedan for the time.
The Tumbler Batmobile from Batman Begins
There's a certain appeal to Batman. To quote Val Kilmer in "Batman Forever," "It's the car, right? Chicks love the car." Indeed, it's not just "chicks." Everyone wants to get behind the wheel of the Batmobile. Any Batmobile will do, from the 1960s Adam West version to the more far-out designs of the Tim Burton/Joel Schumacher era.
When it comes to Batmobiles, few are as imposing as the Tumbler from "Batman Begins." It's less of a car and more like an armored tank, a hulking mass of industrial steel. It's an unstoppable beast of a vehicle, and nothing short of a direct hit from a rocket launcher can cause so much as a dent.
Unfortunately, there's a reason you don't see many armored personnel carriers or other military-grade vehicles casually driving on public streets. They're impractical and unwieldy. If you get into a fender bender behind the wheel of the Tumbler, the other car will likely be completely totaled. Also, if you're a city resident, it would be basically impossible to find sidewalk parking thanks to the car's massive frame.
Optimus Prime from Transformers
The Autobot leader Optimus Prime, as seen in the "Transformers" film series, is an iconic hero who takes on bad guys from the evil Decepticons to secret government agents led by Kelsey Grammer. All of this is to say, there's always someone out there trying to kill Optimus Prime.
While it might seem awesome to slide into Optimus' driver's seat, the sad truth is that you will always be under fire. Sure, he can probably take down any fiends that show up, but you're bound to wind up as unfortunate collateral damage sooner or later. Remember, it's strongly implied in "Transformers: The Last Knight" that Shia LeBeouf's Sam Witwicky died off-screen sometime after the events of "Dark of the Moon." According to the Michael Bay Transformers fan wiki, Optimus Prime turns into a Peterbilt 379 semi truck, once a popular choice with professionals, and only professionals. Unless you're a trucker, you wouldn't be able to drive a Peterbilt 379; not unless Optimus was at the wheel.
Then, there's the fact that passengers aren't safe during the transformation sequence. If you're lucky, you'll be ejected from the vehicle into something safe like a body of water or a conveniently placed pile of cardboard boxes. If you're unlucky, you will be caught between Optimus' moving parts and shredded to pieces as he transforms. The prospect of hanging out with Optimus Prime might seem fun, but it would quickly turn into a nightmare.