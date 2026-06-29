Five Famous Movie Cars You Wouldn't Want To Drive In Real Life

If you're a car enthusiast, odds are strong that you first developed your affinity towards motor vehicles based on something you saw on TV. Whether it was the black thunderbird in "Smokey and the Bandit," the podrace sequence in "Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace," or Dom's Dodge Charger from "The Fast and the Furious," movies do a tremendous job of igniting our imagination and changing the trajectory of our lives.

There are some movie cars that would be an absolute joy to be able to drive ourselves, even if they're not real vehicles. Meanwhile, others might seem amazing, but would actually be a disaster, either because they're too unwieldy to be practical in a real-life scenario or because the rules of the fiction would spell disaster for the driver.

For example, you might think it would be cool to fly one of the land speeders from "Return of the Jedi," but be honest: You'll probably last about five seconds before you crash into a tree and explode. There are no speeders in this article, however. We're talking exclusively about famous movie cars you wouldn't want to drive in real life.