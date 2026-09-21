5 Used 4-Door Sedans That Are Actually A Bargain Now

You probably know that there are hidden costs to buying a used car. Despite the risks, buying used is attractive, especially in the current market, where the average cost of new cars keeps rising. Buying used saves cash because depreciation makes new cars lose a good chunk of their value in the first few years. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), new cars lose roughly 30% of their original value just two years after driving off the lot, and they continue to depreciate by an estimated 8% to 12% every year after that.

It gets even better if you're looking for a used sedan, as they typically cost less than SUVs when brand-new. When you factor in depreciation, you can get a solid car perfectly capable of providing several more years of dependable service for less. That means if you're a buyer who doesn't mind skipping the new-car smell, you can get a much better deal on a car that would've cost considerably more when it was new. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it), if you're shopping for a used 4-door sedan, there are plenty of options to pick from.

But, as you might have guessed, not every used 4-door sedan is a bargain. So if you're looking for an affordable pre-owned option, which models are actually worth your money? We've done extensive research to find models that have depreciated enough to be bargains while still offering excellent features that make them worthwhile purchases several years after they hit the market.