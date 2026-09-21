5 Used 4-Door Sedans That Are Actually A Bargain Now
You probably know that there are hidden costs to buying a used car. Despite the risks, buying used is attractive, especially in the current market, where the average cost of new cars keeps rising. Buying used saves cash because depreciation makes new cars lose a good chunk of their value in the first few years. According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB), new cars lose roughly 30% of their original value just two years after driving off the lot, and they continue to depreciate by an estimated 8% to 12% every year after that.
It gets even better if you're looking for a used sedan, as they typically cost less than SUVs when brand-new. When you factor in depreciation, you can get a solid car perfectly capable of providing several more years of dependable service for less. That means if you're a buyer who doesn't mind skipping the new-car smell, you can get a much better deal on a car that would've cost considerably more when it was new. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it), if you're shopping for a used 4-door sedan, there are plenty of options to pick from.
But, as you might have guessed, not every used 4-door sedan is a bargain. So if you're looking for an affordable pre-owned option, which models are actually worth your money? We've done extensive research to find models that have depreciated enough to be bargains while still offering excellent features that make them worthwhile purchases several years after they hit the market.
2017 Honda Accord
If you have a budget of less than $20,000 to spend on a used 4-door sedan, the 2017 Honda Accord is worth considering. This model has been on the market for nearly 10 years as of this writing, and as a result, it has depreciated significantly, making it a bargain. At launch, the cheapest sedan variant of the Accord, the LX Sedan, started at $24,145 while the high-end Touring grade started at an MSRP of $35,820. However, you can now find a used 2017 Honda Accord for about half of its original sticker price.
KBB estimates an average price of $13,350 for the entry-level variant and $17,250 for the Touring trim, meaning it has lost roughly 50% of its value. Edmunds estimates place the 2017 Accord's price between $12,298 and $27,990. That makes the 2017 Honda Accord a great pick if you're looking to save cash on your next 4-door sedan. But that price isn't the only good thing about the Accord. This car is also fuel-efficient, with up to 36 mpg on the 2.4-liter inline-4 non-hybrid engine and up to 49 mpg in EPA ratings for the 2.0-liter inline-4 hybrid variant.
If you want more power, you can go with the 3.5-liter V6 engine. The 2017 Accord also offers a manual transmission in addition to an automatic, thus making it a great choice for anyone who prefers the stick shift. The Honda Accord nameplate is known for its reliability, which should give you peace of mind that the car will be less problematic to keep on the road.
2019 Nissan Altima
Another used 4-door sedan that's a great buy in 2026 is the 2019 Nissan Altima. It originally had an MSRP of $24,925 to $36,675. Fast forward to September 2026, and you can get a used 2019 Altima for about $12,650 to $16,550, depending on the trim, according to KBB data. That's roughly 50% off the original MSRP on various Altima trims, making it worth considering if you're looking for a 4-door sedan for less.
The 2019 Nissan Altima comes in several trims and offers optional all-wheel drive, a nice-to-have feature that can come in handy in tricky snow conditions. Under the hood, the 2019 Altima offers two engine options: a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder or a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, both mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission. While there isn't a hybrid option to help reduce your fuel spend, the Altima has an estimated EPA rating of up to 39 mpg, though that figure varies by engine and options.
When it came out, Car and Driver praised the car for its excellent fuel economy, averaging 41 mpg on the highway over 200 miles for the non-turbo engine and up to 37 mpg for the turbo. The Altima also offers ample backseat space and comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes loaded with safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind-spot monitoring.
2019 Toyota Corolla
You can't skip Toyota when shopping for a second-hand vehicle, as it's ranked among the best used-car brands by Consumer Reports. The Corolla nameplate has built a reputation for reliability, safety, high fuel efficiency, and strong resale value. Unfortunately, that doesn't help if you're in the market for a used Corolla. However, the 2019 4-door sedan is currently a great deal compared to when it came out. The current price of a used 2019 Corolla starts at around $10,359, per Edmunds, while KBB estimates place the car's resale value between $13,200 and $14,800.
While new, the 2019 Toyota Corolla had a starting MSRP of $19,655 and went as high as $24,360 depending on the selected trim and without any extra options added. That means if you decide to buy a used 2019 Corolla in 2026, you'll get a good deal, since it has lost a good chunk of its original value. This model came in six trims and is powered by a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder available in two versions: one producing 132 horsepower (hp) and 128 lb-ft of torque, and the other producing 140 hp and 126 lb-ft of torque.
The Corolla delivers up to 40 mpg in EPA tests, so it's efficient on fuel and can help you save more cash. It comes equipped with a variety of safety features standard across all trims, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, automatic high beams, and a pre-collision system.
2022 Mazda3
As of September 2026, the 2022 Mazda3 is barely five years old since it first hit dealer lots. The 2022 Mazda3 launched with a base sticker price of $21,865, about $4,000 cheaper than the 2026 Mazda3. The model is currently selling for an average starting price of about $16,850 for the base 2.0 Sedan grade, per KBB. However, Edmunds data shows you can get a used 2022 Mazda3 for as low as $11,627, which makes this car a great deal for those shopping on a tight budget.
This is a compact 4-door sedan that's available in more than five trims, and there are three engine options to pick from. The base engine is a 2.0-liter inline-4 producing 155 hp and 150 lb-ft of torque, followed by a 2.5-liter inline-4 with 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, and, lastly, for those who need more performance, there's a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-4 making up to 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. A handful of driver assistance features are available on the Mazda3, powered by Mazda's i-Activsense technology.
They include automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams, and driver awareness monitoring. Despite not being a luxury sedan, reviewers praised the 2022 Mazda3 for offering a premium or near-luxury interior, with some saying the high trim levels are good enough to give entry-level luxury sedans a run for their money.
2019 Audi A4
The last 4-door sedan that has become a bargain in 2026, thanks to depreciation, is the 2019 Audi A4. The Audi A4 is an entry-level luxury sedan from the German automaker. When brand new, it started at an MSRP of $41,995 for the base Titanium Premium trim, $42,995 for Premium, $48,495 for Premium Plus, and $51,795 for the high-end Prestige trim. However, because of depreciation, KBB estimates that you can buy any trim of the 2019 Audi A4 for less than $20,000, making it a bargain now more than ever. Cars.com estimates that the 2019 Audi A4 is currently on the market for an average price of $18,702, while Edmunds places the car's value between $16,110 and $24,990.
In other words, you'll be buying a luxury sedan for half, or even less than half, its original sticker price. You can buy the 2019 Audi A4 with front-wheel drive powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 producing 188 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. It's also available in AWD with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 producing 248 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, which not only offers more power at your disposal but also helps you navigate icy roads with ease.
In its review of the 2019 Audi A4, MotorTrend called it quick and praised the model's AWD performance, which isn't surprising as Audi makes some of the best all-wheel drive cars. For drivers, the Audi A4 offers several useful features that enhance the overall experience behind the wheel, including 3-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, leather seats, and a sunroof.