5 Hidden Costs You Don't Think About When Buying A Used Car
The asking price for used cars is almost always lower than the sticker price on new ones, but that doesn't mean that a used vehicle is cheaper to own in the long run. There are, unfortunately, many hidden costs associated with purchasing a second-hand vehicle. Now, sellers aren't necessarily trying to trick you with unseen expenses, but you should still be aware of them when choosing between a used or new car, especially if you're primarily only comparing the initial costs.
To help you make a better decision on your next car purchase, these are some of the factors you need to consider before committing to a used car. Some of these will affect the amount of money you'll spend even before you sign a contract with the dealer, while others will only appear in the long term as part of your car's cost of ownership. Identifying these factors will help you understand what you're getting into when buying that used car and decide whether it's really that good of a deal.
Higher APRs
Unless you're paying in cash (which is one of the things you should never tell a dealer when buying a car), you will need to factor in interest rates — and not just the monthly payment — into your purchase decision. Used car loans typically have a higher APR, or annual percentage rate, than brand-new ones. The APR is the interest rate and other fees that an institution will charge you, and these costs can become substantial over the loan term. According to Edmunds, the average APR for used vehicles in the first months of 2026 is 10.8%, compared to 6.9% for new vehicles.
This might not seem like a big deal, but let's bring some numbers into it. Say, you're picking between a brand-new Toyota RAV4 with a sticker price of $47,065 and a 2022 Lexus RX 350 with an asking price of $46,000. Assuming you're comparing 60-month loans with 6% sales tax, that you traded in your current vehicle worth $10,000, and paid a down payment of $1,000, the RAV4's lower APR means you'll be paying around $712 monthly versus $757 monthly for the Lexus.
The difference in monthly payments might not feel huge, but it adds up. The used car will cost around $3,770 more in interest payments. Note that these numbers are just examples; your numbers will, of course, vary depending on factors such as the market, dealer promotions, your location, credit score, and personal profile.
Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance
Cars depreciate, sometimes to the point that you end up owing more to the bank or lender than what it's worth. This is a problem if you get into an accident and your insurance company totals the vehicle, or it gets stolen and is unrecoverable. While your insurance company may pay you the market value of your car, you will have to pay out-of-pocket if that amount is smaller than your remaining loan balance.
This is where GAP insurance comes in — this policy will pay for the difference between your remaining loan balance and the amount that you receive from your car's insurance. For example, let's say you still owe $30,000 on a used SUV that you bought, but its current market value is just $25,000. If you total your vehicle, your insurance company will only payout $25,000, meaning you'll have to cover the $5,000 balance yourself. A GAP insurance policy will cover this difference for you, meaning you don't have to spend that amount at a time when you also need to buy a replacement vehicle.
You need GAP insurance if you're taking out a loan that's larger than the used car's market value. The amount you borrow could actually be substantially larger, too, especially if you accepted a trade-in offer where you owe more than your car's resale value. So, if that is true, it's prudent to carry GAP insurance until you're able to reduce your loan balance to less than the market value of your current vehicle. This, of course, means you'll have to pay extra on top of whatever else you're paying for insurance.
Pre-purchase inspection (or lack thereof)
Skipping a pre-purchase inspection is one of the mistakes that you should avoid when buying a used car. It's also a fixed cost that you need to pay, even if you decide not to get the vehicle. This service starts at around $100 to $200, although it could go higher depending on the vehicle's make and model.
Nevertheless, it's still an investment you want to make to avoid potential headaches in the future. While a dealer or seller might say that they've already inspected the used car you're looking at, it's still a good idea to have it inspected so you can get an honest third-party opinion on the state of the car.
You can forgo this service and save a couple of hundred dollars, but you might end up paying for it down the line with expensive repair bills and extra maintenance costs due to issues that a seasoned mechanic would've caught early. A pre-purchase inspection could also help you get a better price, as you can use any minor issues present as leverage when negotiating a price. Being aware of a used car's issues can also help you prepare for maintenance and replacements that you'll need to perform.
More expensive maintenance on older cars
All cars require maintenance, and the older they get, the more time and money you have to spend servicing them. The simple reason for this is wear and tear — the components on higher-mileage vehicles will have been used up and might require replacement sooner. You can estimate what might need replacing by checking out the service manual and service history of the car you're looking at, and comparing that with its odometer reading and documentation.
For example, some cars recommend replacing the spark plugs and fuel filter every 25,000 miles, the engine coolant and transmission fluid every 50,000 miles, and the drive belt every 60,000 miles. If the car that you're buying is nearing 75,000 miles and these items weren't updated in the car's record, then you're probably on the hook for these costs during your next maintenance cycle.
If the previous owner didn't take care of the car, it might also be hiding some unpleasant surprises that may surprise you at the most unexpected moments. The best way to mitigate this is through the pre-purchase inspection, but no matter its condition, a well-used older vehicle will still require you to fork out more for maintenance than a brand-new car — which will likely be covered by warranty for a few years anyway.
Older cars usually are less efficient
While you might spend less initially when buying a used car, you may end up paying more at the pump in the long run — especially if you're buying a car that's at least 10 years old. According to a 2025 EPA report, the average fuel economy of vehicles sold in the United States had increased by 41% since 2004. The agency found that 2024 models averaged 27.2 mpg, with cars and crossover SUVs averaging 33.5 and 39.2 mpg, respectively. By comparison, the EPA's data showed that vehicles from 2015 only managed around 25 mpg.
This might not be a big difference, but bear in mind those 2015 numbers are for brand-new cars. A car's fuel efficiency — and power output — can decrease over time due to issues such as clogged air filters and faulty O2 sensors; while a good maintenance regime can delay these changes, a vehicle will eventually need replacement parts to regain its original EPA numbers. These can be expensive projects, depending on the make and model.
You don't have to think about fuel efficiency if you're considering a used EV, but their batteries are another matter altogether. EV batteries generally last about 100,000 miles or more, with these packs losing about 2% of their range annually. So, if you bought a used 2015 Tesla Model S with an initial range of 253 miles, this would've dropped to less than 207 miles by 2025 — meaning that you might have to consider the additional cost of replacing the Tesla's battery when purchasing it.