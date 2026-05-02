5 Hidden Costs You Don't Think About When Buying A Used Car

Cars depreciate, sometimes to the point that you end up owing more to the bank or lender than what it's worth. This is a problem if you get into an accident and your insurance company totals the vehicle, or it gets stolen and is unrecoverable. While your insurance company may pay you the market value of your car, you will have to pay out-of-pocket if that amount is smaller than your remaining loan balance.

This is where GAP insurance comes in — this policy will pay for the difference between your remaining loan balance and the amount that you receive from your car's insurance. For example, let's say you still owe $30,000 on a used SUV that you bought, but its current market value is just $25,000. If you total your vehicle, your insurance company will only payout $25,000, meaning you'll have to cover the $5,000 balance yourself. A GAP insurance policy will cover this difference for you, meaning you don't have to spend that amount at a time when you also need to buy a replacement vehicle.

You need GAP insurance if you're taking out a loan that's larger than the used car's market value. The amount you borrow could actually be substantially larger, too, especially if you accepted a trade-in offer where you owe more than your car's resale value. So, if that is true, it's prudent to carry GAP insurance until you're able to reduce your loan balance to less than the market value of your current vehicle. This, of course, means you'll have to pay extra on top of whatever else you're paying for insurance.