How Much Does It Cost To Replace Your Tesla Battery? Here's What Drivers Say

Teslas are expensive luxury vehicles, and as such, the repairs for a Tesla vehicle are equally expensive. That becomes even more apparent when a Tesla requires a battery replacement. On an electric vehicle, having a working electric battery is necessary for it to function. The big question when it comes to replacing a Tesla battery is how much it truly costs.

In order to find out how much a Tesla battery replacement costs, we looked at what Tesla owners on Tesla-specific forums and Reddit had to say about their experiences. According to many Tesla owners, the average cost of replacing a battery in their Tesla ran them anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000. The range in price is due to the different ranges that Tesla batteries have, ranging from the Standard Range battery to the Long Range battery.

A Reddit user in Texas posted that "the collision center manager told me it's around 15k, but this was about a year ago." The comment, from 2024, is most likely less accurate today as the prices continuously change. A more recent post from the owner of a Model 3 mentions that "the estimate is just over 13k for the full removal and replacement" of the battery.