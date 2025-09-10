How Much Does It Cost To Replace Your Tesla Battery? Here's What Drivers Say
Teslas are expensive luxury vehicles, and as such, the repairs for a Tesla vehicle are equally expensive. That becomes even more apparent when a Tesla requires a battery replacement. On an electric vehicle, having a working electric battery is necessary for it to function. The big question when it comes to replacing a Tesla battery is how much it truly costs.
In order to find out how much a Tesla battery replacement costs, we looked at what Tesla owners on Tesla-specific forums and Reddit had to say about their experiences. According to many Tesla owners, the average cost of replacing a battery in their Tesla ran them anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000. The range in price is due to the different ranges that Tesla batteries have, ranging from the Standard Range battery to the Long Range battery.
A Reddit user in Texas posted that "the collision center manager told me it's around 15k, but this was about a year ago." The comment, from 2024, is most likely less accurate today as the prices continuously change. A more recent post from the owner of a Model 3 mentions that "the estimate is just over 13k for the full removal and replacement" of the battery.
How long do Tesla batteries last?
On average, batteries in electric vehicles will last between 10 and 20 years, according to J.D. Power. Tesla batteries specifically lose about 1% of their capacity every year, meaning the battery will have about 90% of its original capacity after about 10 years.
Perhaps you won't have to pay out of pocket for your battery replacement, as every Tesla comes with a Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty. For the Cybertruck, the Battery and Drive Unit warranty covers eight years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first. Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles share the Cybertruck's warranty, although the Model 3 and Model Y Standard models have an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty. The Long Range versions of those two models feature an eight-year, 120,000-mile warranty.
According to U.S. News & World Report, Tesla batteries can realistically last for 300,000 miles or more when properly maintained. There have even been some Tesla models that reached half a million miles.
How to keep your battery lasting
There are a number of ways that drivers can get more out of their electric vehicle's battery. One of the easiest ways to extend your EV's battery life is to follow optimal charging practices. That means that you should never let your car's battery get below 20% and you should never charge it past 80%. You can also lose battery life by consistently using DC fast charging, as the higher energy output wears the battery out.
Although not as easy for EV owners in areas with severe winter weather, keeping your battery at its ideal temperature will also keep it from degrading as quickly. For those who deal with consistently freezing temperatures, many automakers suggest using a battery heater for at least 30 minutes before starting your car.
Performing regular maintenance checks on your vehicle, as well as keeping the computer system updated, will also help extend your EV's battery life. During an over-the-air update for an EV, the system may receive updates to its battery management system.
Similar to how hard accelerations can cause gasoline-powered vehicles to run out of fuel quickly, repeatedly accelerating to high speeds can wear down the integrity of a battery. Some EVs feature "boost" buttons that offer stronger acceleration at the push of a button. While fun, this will ultimately drain your battery and degrade it quickly.