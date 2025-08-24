Do You Owe More Than Your Car's Resale Value? What To Know Before Accepting A Trade-In Offer

If you've decided to trade in a car with negative equity, there are steps to take to protect your financial interests. Before setting foot into any dealership to look at a new car, get an idea of your current vehicle's value. Operations like CarMax and Carvana offer online appraisals and purchase offers. Reach out to multiple companies as pricing can vary significantly, but be sure to be honest about your car's condition so the offers are accurate. Local dealers may also be willing to buy your vehicle without you making a purchase.

Next, when you're ready to look at new cars (including used vehicles), focus on what you're buying, not what you're trading in. If asked if you're trading in your vehicle, just reply with a simple "no." You can always change your mind. The whole point of this approach is to simplify negotiations and get to the best possible price. Once you're happy with the deal, you can bring up your trade-in, and don't hesitate to shop with competing dealers. Because you've already done the homework by getting third-party purchase offers, you'll know the trade-in's value. You may still be upside down, but you'll have minimized the negative equity as much as possible. If you proceed with a deal, confirm in writing when the old loan will be paid off and for what amount.

There are other ways to avoid or reduce negative equity. For instance, selling your car privately may yield a higher price. And, yes, you can sell a car that hasn't been paid off. You can also postpone your purchase decision and make extra payments on the current car to pay down the loan more quickly.