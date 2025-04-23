Can You Sell A Car That Hasn't Been Paid Off Yet?

Whether you need to move on from an unreliable car or want to drive a vehicle with the latest technology, selling your automobile — even if it's not paid off — is possible. Freeing yourself from this obligation can be a no-brainer or a bit complicated, depending on how you sell the vehicle and financial factors. Car loans are common. According to the Federal Reserve, 80% of new and 38% of used cars are financed. Let's go over some auto financing essentials before diving into the details of selling a car with an existing loan.

Advertisement

The term "paid off" refers to a car loan (or any loan, for that matter) where the borrower has met their responsibility and paid the loan balance, either through monthly payments or a lump sum amount. The lender holds the title and is listed as the lienholder, which gives them legal control over the vehicle until the loan is paid off — even though you possess and use the car. The title is a state-issued document designating who owns the vehicle and is at the heart of the selling process, especially if there's still an outstanding loan.

You can sell a car through a dealer or a private party transaction. Both methods are possible if there's an existing loan balance, but each approach varies in complexity and the steps you'll need to take. We'll cover how each process works and the pros and cons. Regardless of the method, contact the lender to determine how much you owe on the loan. This is called a payoff quote — which can change daily — and is essential for selling a car. Some finance companies will provide a payoff amount that's good for a specific period, often 10 days. You may need a new payoff quote if the time has passed.

Advertisement