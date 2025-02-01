What Does It Mean If A Car Is Totaled & What Happens If It's Still Drivable?

After you've established that your car is totaled, what happens next largely depends on your insurance coverage and the level of damage you've incurred. More than likely, your insurance company will reimburse you for the ACV of the vehicle, minus your deductible. If the damage is determined to be another driver's fault, that process will more than likely go through their property damage liability coverage. This often requires the extra step of proving your lack of fault in the accident, and may delay your ACV payout.

Advertisement

With that being said, you may be lucky enough to have an insurance company that will cover the ACV in the meantime, so always double-check what options are available to you. Be aware, however, that many states employ no-fault auto insurance laws, which will require you to file your claim through your own insurance no matter your level of culpability.

In most cases, your insurer will take possession of the damaged vehicle. For these instances, it is important to note that your insurer's claim of the vehicle does not exempt you from paying off your car loan or lease. For example, if you owe $10,000 and the ACV is determined to be $9,000, you are still liable to pay the $1,000 gap out of pocket. To protect against this, drivers can obtain gap or loan/lease payoff coverage, which will cover the remaining balance.

Advertisement

But what happens if your insurance company does not possess the car after its designation? Is there a way to get your totaled car back on the road?