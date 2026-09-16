12 Experimental US Aircraft That Broke Unbelievable Records

Ever since the early 20th century, people have taken to the skies in aircraft that grow faster and more maneuverable as time passes. What was considered to be the height of technology in 1920 would have been considered ancient by the 1940s, and this is true as each decade passes. To achieve faster speeds and higher altitudes, pilots around the world tested their planes to the limits, hoping to push the envelope and achieve new world records for themselves and their aircraft.

These test pilots often put themselves and their aircraft in great danger. Not every flight resulted in success, as some ended in death and destruction. Still, the ones that succeeded often achieved something that hadn't been done before as humanity moved from the subsonic days of flight to supersonic, hypersonic, and beyond. While many nations employed test pilots and experimental aircraft, some of the most notable achievements in aviation came out of the United States of America.

The nation employed brave men and women throughout the 20th and 21st centuries to see just how fast and high its machines could reach. The result produced some of the most impressive experimental U.S. aircraft ever made, and many of them set or broke previously unattainable records. These 12 experimental U.S. aircraft, arranged in chronological order of their achievements, accomplished some of the greatest feats of aeronautical engineering, going faster, higher, and further than anything that came before.