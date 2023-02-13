The Incredible Features Of The X-15, A Supersonic Research Aircraft And Spaceplane

In 1962, then-President John F. Kennedy gave his famous Moon speech, saying, "We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard." Listeners then likely didn't realize just how much progress had been made toward accomplishing that task. Much like we must learn to ride a bicycle before jumping onto a motorcycle, man needed to know something about outer space before leaping into it. A big part of that knowledge came from the X-15 hypersonic rocket-powered research aircraft.

According to NASA, the joint research program was run by the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and North American Aviation, Inc. It began in December 1954, and led to the design and building of three X-15 aircraft. These hypersonic planes would, for the very first time, test the consequences of hypersonic and zero-gravity flight on not only the pilots' physiology, but the aircraft themselves, including effects on aerodynamics, performance, structural integrity, and stability as they enter and exit the atmosphere.