Did The US Really Experiment With An Airplane That Used Nuclear-Powered Engines?

If you've ever played a "Fallout" game or watched the Amazon Prime series, you know what a world looks like when technology fully embraces the nuclear age. In "Fallout," everything from mechanized armor to cars and airplanes eschews traditional means of power, opting for nuclear reactors instead. It's a great way to supply near limitless energy, albeit only in fiction. However, a nuclear airplane nearly became a reality in the 1950s, thanks to a U.S. plan to outfit a strategic bomber with a nuclear reactor.

The bomber selected for the project was the massive Convair B-36 Peacemaker, renamed the NB-36H Crusader for the test. The idea was to evaluate the feasibility of using a nuclear reactor for a plane's propulsion system. However, the reactor on the Crusader wasn't hooked up to anything and was there only to test the system's shielding. After all, it wouldn't serve the U.S. Air Force well to kill an entire crew via acute radiation syndrome just to keep a strategic bomber in the air for longer.

The project fell under the Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion (ANP) program, and for the most part, it worked as intended. The plane flew with the installed reactor, accomplishing nearly 50 test flights before the Air Force canceled the program. The radiation exposure was deemed safe for the crew, but the potential for radioactive contamination from an accident was too great to overlook. Ultimately, the Air Force abandoned the ANP and focused on designing a new strategic heavy jet bomber.