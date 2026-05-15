NASA Once Tricked Its Own Government By Hiding An SR-71 In Plain Sight

The Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird,one of the most recognizable aircraft, was primarily intended as a classified reconnaissance plane. Designed in the 1960s at Lockheed's Skunk Works division, the SR-71 became the fastest jet aircraft in existence. Some SR-71 speed records haven't been broken, and that's impressive given how old the technology is by today's standards. Only the United States Air Force and NASA operated SR-71s.

Still, it took decades before America's space agency got its hand on any aircraft ... at least, that's what was meant to happen. It turns out that NASA was mistakenly provided an SR-71, a fact that the agency hid from the U.S. Government. The accidental transfer was made possible via the Coldwall Project, which the CIA's Langley Research Center supported in the 1970s. The project consisted of several experiments, using aircraft designated as YF-12, which was an early interceptor version of the SR-71 that led to the development of the Blackbird.

The Coldwall Project tested the high-temperature environment in which the aircraft flew, thanks to the incredible friction caused by the plane's speeds in excess of Mach 3 (2,302 mph). Instead of receiving two YF-12 aircraft, NASA received one YF-12A and one SR-71 at a time when the agency was forbidden to operate them. While the aircraft look similar and feature many of the same configurations, they were actually quite different. To ensure that nobody looked twice at the mistakenly acquired SR-71, NASA gave it a bogus tail number, 60-6937, and hid it in plain sight.